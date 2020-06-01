Subscribe

Florida police officer suspended for pushing kneeling woman

KELLI KENNEDY AND MIKE SCHNEIDER
ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 1, 2020, 9:45AM
Updated 7 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

MIAMI — Fort Lauderdale police suspended an officer after video showed he pushed a kneeling woman to the ground during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, resulting in bottles being thrown.

The officer’s colleagues quickly pushed him away from the woman and down the street Sunday.

Police Chief Rick Maglione said Monday that Officer Steven Pohorence was one of several officers who had come to the assistance of a colleague, who had been surrounded by demonstrators and felt endangered. He said some of the demonstrators began jumping on a patrol car and that officer had to also be rescued.

He said as the officers were removing the endangered officers, Poherence pushed the woman to the ground. Maglione said Poherence's actions will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement before an internal investigation is conducted.

Maglione said he understands why some believe the shove provoked the crowd to throw bottles, but he said there were people in the crowd with bricks, bottles, fireworks and other weapons who were hoping to start a fight with officers. He said the demonstration had been peaceful and was dispersing until some surrounded his officers.

“I don't think (Poherence's) action created what occurred...we were in the process of an officer rescue that turned into another officer rescue,” he said. But, he added, Poherence's actions “could have added to what was going on.” He commended the officer who pushed Poherence away from the woman.

“She did what you are supposed to do — when you see either adrenaline or emotion or some kind of interaction going south...that is our job to do is intervene,” he said.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he felt the Poherence’s actions were “offensive,” and he’s happy the department has suspended him.

“I thought that was something that should have never happened,” the mayor said.

Elsewhere in Florida on Sunday, police officers fired tear gas on demonstrators who made their way onto Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando on Sunday night as several cities and counties across Florida issued nighttime curfews to curb the large crowds gathering to protest the latest killings of black people by police.

Orlando Police officials tweeted that demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and construction equipment, and they were forced to temporarily close a section of the main highway that goes through the metro area Sunday night.

In Miami-Dade, the state's most populous county, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he would postpone the reopening of the county’s beaches, which had been scheduled to reopen Monday for the first time since March when they were closed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Officials said nightly curfews would continue until the threats of protests turning violent subside.

In Miami, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa, peaceful protests turned more violent at times over the weekend, with some people throwing objects at law enforcement officers dressed in riot gear. At times, police used tear gas to back the crowds up.

In West Palm Beach, protesters briefly blocked Interstate 95 on Sunday.

Protesters were demanding justice for Floyd, a black man who died after pleading for air as a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee on his neck last week. The officer was charged, but that hasn't stemmed the protests happening in cities nationwide.

Many protests were largely peaceful across the state Sunday with thousands gathering in Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Stuart and Tampa. Some organizers intensified efforts to contain their demonstrations and prevent the violence.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine