Steve Senecka, ardent Sonoma County soccer coach and scout leader, dies at 66

Steve Senecka, a broad-beamed and booming man with both a Brooklyn accent and a laugh that registered on the Richter scale, was for legions of Sonoma County kids a soccer coach and scout leader they’ll likely never forget.

The longtime Santa Rosa resident, a force for youth development over two decades, was a guy who reached often into his own pocket for kids who wanted to take part in soccer or scouting but couldn’t cover all the costs.

Senecka, whose day job was founding, building and selling business supply companies, also spent a good deal of time doling out gifts and hearing wishes at Christmas time. “He bought his own Santa suit,” said his wife of nearly 43 years, Debbie Senecka.

Stephen Evangelos Senecka died May 15 in Santa Rosa at the age of 66. He had been on dialysis for kidney failure for years and at the time of his death was being treated at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital for a blood infection.

Senecka was a pillar of the former Annadel Youth Soccer League and the Redwood Empire Council of the Boy Scouts’ dens and troops in Montgomery Village and Bennett Valley.

He also founded in Sonoma County the TOPSoccer program for kids with disabilities, and for a time he coached soccer at Montgomery High School.

His son, Daniel Senecka, said he hardly mentioned his surname in Sonoma County without someone asking if was kin to Steve Senecka. “I could never be anonymous anywhere,” the younger Senecka said.

He added that when he and his brother, Peter, were boys, their dad didn’t only show up at every sports game and scout meeting, “he was the coach, league president, den leader and scoutmaster.”

“Once the got into an organization,” Daniel Senecka added, “he could see where to strengthen it and figured out what he needed to do to change things for the better.”

Steve Senecka was born Jan. 1, 1954 in Brooklyn, New York. Creative and good with his hands, he became a stage production manager at the former Canarsie High School.

The former Debbie Argenziano was aware of him because she performed in musicals at the school. They met at a party in 1972.

“I was a senior and he had just graduated,” she said. The two of them married in 1977.

Steve Senecka studied theater design for a time but left college for work. He was a butcher for a couple of years, then hired on at a food distributorship.

“He was always hustling,” Daniel Senecka said.

For a while, Steve Senecka and best friend Mike Vitelli ran a restaurant within a nightclub. Vitelli would become a top executive with Sony Electronics, then Best Buy, then Payless Shoesource.

In 1980, the Seneckas left New York State for Sonoma County. Recalled Debbie Senecka, “Both of Steve’s sisters had moved from Brooklyn to California.”

The couple lived first in Guerneville, then relocated to Windsor before settling in Santa Rosa. Steve Senecka went into sales with Moore Business Forms and later started his own office supply and commercial forms business.

He began coaching soccer and became a Cub Scout den leader when his sons first became involved in the activities about 30 years ago. He rose to president of Annadel Youth Soccer and was instrumental in the merger of it and the Laguna and Santa Rosa Central leagues into the Santa Rosa South Soccer Club.

Debbie Senecka said her husband always loved working and being with the kids. And with their parents, sometimes.

At Steve Senecka’s burial last week at Healdsburg’s Oak Mound Cemetery, his son Daniel paid tribute to him as “a big presence and a big personality,” and a man whose passing will leave a large void in many lives.

In addition to his wife in Santa Rosa and his son in Tiburon, Steve Senecka is survived by second son, Peter, of Santa Rosa, and his sister, Andrea Johnson, also of Santa Rosa.

His family plans a celebration of his life once such gatherings are safe and allowed.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.