Hundreds of students march in downtown Santa Rosa to protest death of George Floyd

Hundreds of students marched in downtown Santa Rosa Monday afternoon to protest last week’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The peaceful rally, which started at noon and lasted about four hours, was held in solidarity with hundreds of others across the country.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer held him face down on the street and pressed his knee into the back of his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd cried out, “I can’t breathe.”

Monday marked the third day of demonstrating in Santa Rosa, and nationwide. The afternoon protest here was organized by 18-year-old Joy Ayodele, and was geared toward young people.

“Today, I went out with the goal of (people) would hear us, they would care,” Ayodele said.

The group marched from Old Courthouse Square to the Santa Rosa police station, then to Santa Rosa Junior College before circling back downtown. The crowd chanted phrases such as, “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace.” Many also had signs that said, “I can’t breathe,” which were Floyd’s last words.

Protesters kneeled in the middle of several intersections, including Pacific and Mendocino Avenues, and held a moment of silence, chanting “What was his name? George Floyd.”

While Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, was arrested Friday on suspicion of third-degree murder, the three other fired officers who were taking Floyd into custody at the time of his death have not been charged.

“I hope they’re held accountable for their actions,” Ayodele said of the officers.

