Sonoma County releases data on workplace infection rates, underlying health conditions of coronavirus patients

Health officials released a trove of new data Monday documenting the spread of the coronavirus in Sonoma County, revealing broad information about patients’ underlying medical conditions and how the disease has spread in clusters through families and co-workers.

The data, released by county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, comes as hundreds of protesters gathered in large groups in downtown Santa Rosa for the third straight day to protest police treatment of minorities.

Mase said there is no way to know if the protests that have erupted in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer are affecting transmission rates of the coronavirus in Santa Rosa or other U.S. cities.

“Generally speaking it takes about two weeks to see the impact of anything that happens,” Mase said. “Since, I believe, the protests have just been happening for the past six days or so, I’m not sure that we’d see the impact of that yet.”

Some protesters are complying with public health guidelines to wear face coverings in public and stay 6 feet apart, but others are ignoring recommendations designed to reduce the spread of the virus.

Mase said California’s latest statewide shelter-in-place order allows for protests of up to 100 people — a number exceeded all three days in Sonoma County.

Studies have shown that singing spreads a virus at a higher rate than talking — a factor in officials’ wariness in opening up church services — but it is not clear if the shouting and chanting at the Floyd protests could increase the risk of transmission, Mase said.

“It’s a novel coronavirus. We don’t know exactly how much greater risk there would be with one activity or another,” she explained. “I will say that all of the activities — whether it’s singing or talking, sneezing, coughing, chanting, whatever it is — it could potentially threaten more transmission if that were the case. So we just need to be really clear that any of these things poses risk.”

Mase’s office, which has been criticized most prominently by Sheriff Mark Essick for withholding key data on the spread of the virus, released new statistics Monday that provide insight to how the virus has moved through Sonoma County.

The county’s pandemic dashboard now includes broad descriptions of where people infected with the virus were employed. Mase emphasized this data does not mean people were exposed to the coronavirus at work, but it does reveal the sector of the local economy where they worked.

The largest single category, at 23%, were not currently working (which presumably includes retirees). Fourteen percent worked in service and sales, 12% in agriculture and farming, 9% in health care and 8% in manufacturing. Among other job categories commonly associated with the virus, 2% were private caregivers and 2% were in food and beverage production.

A full 28% reported no underlying medical conditions. Diabetes was the most common condition, at 38%, followed by cardiovascular disease (23%), chronic lung disease (18%) and hypertension (18%). Ten percent told investigators they had smoked at some point, while 8% reported being immuno-compromised.

As of Monday, 566 people in Sonoma County have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 258 cases were active and 304 had recovered. Four people have died.