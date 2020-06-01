Gov. Newsom defends California's accelerated reopening: 'We put out the how, counties decide the when'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a more combative tone during a Friday press conference in which he responded to criticism that the state is reopening too quickly.

The governor has taken fire from newspaper editorial boards, local health officials and state lawmakers in recent days over the release of several new guidelines pertaining to reopening of churches, hair salons and barbershops. Newsom stated Friday that even though the state is releasing guidelines, counties do not have to reopen those businesses until they feel comfortable doing so.

"Localism is determinative," Newsom said. "We put out the how, counties decide the when."

In order to move deeper into the state's reopening plan, counties must go through an attestation process and demonstrate they can satisfy a number of benchmarks related to case, hospitalization and testing data. Counties must also present plans for contact tracing, nursing home safety and personal protective equipment procurement.

Newsom highlighted the fact that every county is different, and stated that county officials will be the ones who determine the pace of reopening.

"All of this is done with local public health officers using data to decide what is appropriate for them," the governor said. "We are not mandating a pace for opening."

However, Newsom did say the state will step in if officials feel a county is moving too quickly and sees a significant subsequent outbreak as a result.

"If we see ... things get out of control, we will direct local officials to put the dimmer switch back on," he said. "You saw exactly this up in Lassen County. To Lassen County's health director's credit, they saw little bit of spike ... but they made some targeted adjustments. They did more testing, they did tracing, they began the process of making modifications."

On Friday, Los Angeles County received clearance to move into late Stage 2 of the state's reopening plan, leaving only nine of California's 58 counties -- six of which are in the San Francisco Bay Area -- in early Stage 2. Early Stage 2 only allows for outdoor activities, curbside pickup retail and associated manufacturing. Newsom made a brief mention of San Francisco's recently-released reopening plan, and noted that San Mateo and Marin counties have signaled they would like to "move a little faster than other parts of the Bay Area" but did not elaborate any further.

The governor also chided members of the media who have been hyping case increases over the past week, stating that the total case metric alone is misleading since the state has dramatically ramped up testing capacities.

"As you test exponentially more -- 20, 30-fold more than we were eight weeks ago -- you're going to have more positive tests," he said. "That's an inevitability. It's incumbent on those reporting that we also report the positivity rate, which is the percentage of people we've tested and the number of people as a percentage that test positive."

Newsom stated that the state's percent positive rate of 4.1% has held steady over the past week, and asked headline writers to consider test positivity rates.

"I've seen the headlines around total number of cases increasing," he said. "But subtext of any headline should also include some stability to the extent that's reflected in our numbers related to the positivity rate."