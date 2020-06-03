Sonoma County schools draw up plan to resume classes after coronavirus shutdown

The Santa Rosa School Board will host a special board meeting in conjunction with the Santa Rosa Teachers Association and California School Employees Association at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Go to srcschools.org for more information.

Sonoma County education officials are drawing up plans to reopen school campuses in some fashion this August, even as many educators remain skeptical that classes will resume as normal while districts struggle with safety and budget challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington will convene a meeting of education leaders and county health officer Dr. Sundari Mase on Wednesday to help finalize guidelines officials can use to craft reopening plans for the county’s 40 school districts.

Options are likely to include a continuation of distance learning, alternating schedules on campus, independent study and a traditional school day. All include daily temperature checks, facial coverings and 6 feet of social distance.

“Each district has to create their model based on their own reality and resources,” Herrington said.

Sonoma County schools have been shuttered since mid-March, moving 70,000 K-12 students and their teachers into distance-learning programs that relied heavily on both in-home technology and parent participation while eliminating traditional grading protocols for most schools and students.

Acknowledging both the shortcomings in online lessons as well as equity issues for families with less access to technology and daytime child care, education officials are working to reopen schools while following evolving health and safety guidelines from state and county officials.

Herrington expects to present an updated roadmap to the county’s 40 superintendents on Friday following the meeting with Mase. Five district superintendents — from Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Cloverdale, Guerneville and Twin Hills — will participate in Wednesday’s meeting.

“This is my fourth version of this in the last three weeks,” Herrington said. “What we work out today can be changed tomorrow by the state.”

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura expressed doubt that Sonoma County’s largest school district — with 16,000 students and 1,600 employees — would reopen any campuses in August, given the cuts in state funding and list of expensive health and safety requirements that must be met to resume in-person classes.

“With everything that I know at this point in time, it is questionable to me whether or not students would be back on the 13th (of August),” Kitamura said. “I have to maintain a safe environment for kids and staff, period. In order to do that there are a lot of things that have to happen between now and August 13th.”

On Wednesday the Santa Rosa School Board is hosting a special meeting with the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, California School Employees Association and elected officials to highlight the financial challenges of dealing with the coronavirus.

“The biggest question superintendents have is we need to implement all these mitigations in order to open, but how do we implement them when we are being cut?” Kitamura said.

State schools chief Tony Thurmond has estimated that districts will need to increase spending by as much as 30% to create a safe schedule and environment for students and staff. At the same time, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed slashing K-12 and community college funding by $13.5 billion in the face of the state’s $54 billion deficit. The May budget revise includes using about $5.5 billion in federal coronavirus assistance funds to address the massive cuts. But the rest of the shortfall could require deep cuts at a time when school districts will be asked to offer school in a format that will very likely cause a spike in spending.