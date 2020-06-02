Santa Rosa imposes curfew after weekend demonstrations over George Floyd killing

Santa Rosa City Manager Sean McGlynn, in consultation with Police Chief Ray Navarro, has declared a local state of emergency from Monday through June 8 and a nightly curfew for at least three nights: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The curfew will be in effect between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. It generally prohibits anyone from being out on public property or private lots anywhere in Santa Rosa.

Law enforcement will be authorized to arrest people who do not follow the curfew order after giving written or spoken notice, according to the order.

People who violate the curfew order may face misdemeanor charges.

The order doesn’t apply to police officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel. Credentialed journalists, people who are traveling to and from work or seeking medical care, and people experiencing homelessness are exempt from the order.

The city plans to amend the order to further exempt hospitals and other medical facilities, as well as gas stations and pharmacies. Employees of other businesses also may work during curfew hours if those worksites are closed to the public.