Inside the push to tear-gas protesters ahead of presidential photo op

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump began considering a visit to St. John's Episcopal Church on Monday morning, after spending the night devouring cable news coverage of protests across the country, including in front of the White House.

The historic church had been damaged by fire, and Trump was eager to show that the nation's capital - and especially his own downtown swath of it - was under control.

There was just one problem: the throngs of protesters, who on Monday had again assembled peacefully in Lafayette Square across from the White House to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

And so - shortly before the president addressed the nation from the Rose Garden at 6:43 p.m. Monday and roughly a half-hour before the District of Columbia's 7 p.m. curfew went into effect - authorities fired flash-bang shells, gas and rubber bullets into the crowd, clearing a path for Trump to visit the church immediately after his remarks.

The split screen as Trump began speaking was dark and foreboding - an angry leader proclaiming himself "an ally of all peaceful protesters" alongside smoke-filled mayhem and pandemonium as protesters raced for safety.

The evening's events were the product of a president who favors brute strength and fears looking weak yet finds himself reeling from a duo of crises - a deadly pandemic that has left more than 100,000 Americans dead and racial unrest that has led to protests and riots across the nation.

He has also been consumed by his faltering poll numbers against former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

When Trump had returned safely to the White House less than an hour later, the verdict seemed clear: The president had staged an elaborate photo op, using a Bible awkwardly held aloft as a prop and a historic church that has long welcomed presidents and their families as a backdrop.

In the process, protesters had been tear gassed and attacked, and Trump had taken a raging conflagration and doused it with accelerant.

"We long ago lost sight of normal, but this was a singularly immoral act," said Brendan Buck, a longtime former congressional aide who is now a Republican operative. "The president used force against American citizens, not to protect property, but to soothe his own insecurities. We will all move on to the next outrage, but this was a true abuse of power and should not be forgotten."

Trump's decision to speak to the nation from the Rose Garden and to visit the church came together earlier in the day, said one senior White House official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The president was upset about news coverage of him briefly retreating to the White House bunker Friday evening amid protests, and he repeatedly wondered why anyone would have disclosed those details to the news media, two officials said.

He was also frustrated by coverage this weekend of his call with the Floyd family, which he believed was positive - Trump called it "a very good call," an official said - but was portrayed negatively.

Finally, Trump was angry at cable news footage from Sunday evening, showing protests and riots near the presidential residence, a White House official said. He spent much of Monday discussing with his team how to demonstrate the streets in Washington were under control and that there would not be riotous scenes in the coming days, the official said.