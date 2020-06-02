27 arrests made overnight after 3-day Santa Rosa curfew began

Santa Rosa police arrested 27 people and the CHP four in a third night of police brutality demonstrations that turned violent several hours after the citywide 8 p.m. curfew began.

No injuries were reported to either protesters or law enforcement after skirmishes that moved around mostly downtown Santa Rosa, blocking intersections and once crowding onto Highway 101.

One Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of shooting business windows with a pellet gun.

Francisco Javier Orozco, 30, remained in Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday morning and faces one felony vandalism charge and three other misdemeanors, including probation violation, when he appears in court Wednesday.

The other 26 people arrested were taken into custody after ignoring orders to disperse around 11 p.m., Lt. Jeneane Kucker said.

Seventeen of them were adults and 10 juveniles. One was from Petaluma and the rest from Santa Rosa.

Before the curfew went into effect at 8 p.m, four people were arrested after entering the northbound lanes of Highway 101 south of Steele Lane around 5:15 p.m.

Santa Rosa police Chief Ray Navarro said Tuesday morning that his officers allowed protesters time to disperse peacefully before arrests were made.

“With every demonstration we’ve had, there’s a unique twist. Our people on the ground are evaluating as it goes,” he said. “Based on the information we were getting from them, we made the decision to provide them as much time as possible before asking them to disperse.”

Protesters, though violating the curfew, weren’t committing any violence or vandalism in the evening, he said, though they were becoming more confrontational with police and passing motorists.

As the night wore on, some in the crowds, which had splintered and gone different directions, began throwing rocks and bottles at police, patrol vehicles and passing citizen vehicles.

Just before 11 p.m., officers “gave numerous dispersal orders for the unlawful gathering” and began making arrests, Kucker said.

“Our main purpose was to prevent any damage to property or lives,” Navarro said. “Once it became clear (that was happening), we took action.”

He said clearing unlawful gatherings and enforcing the curfew likely will start closer to 8 tonight.

Protests may be larger or more emotional tonight because today is the birthday of Andy Lopez, the 13-year-old shot and killed by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy in 2013, who confronted him as he walked down a sidewalk carrying a pellet gun made to look like an assault rifle.

Protests have gripped the nation all week, sparked by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died when a white police officer in Minneapolis held him face down on the street with a knee on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him on May 25.

Santa Rosa has set a nightly curfew that will remain in place for at least two more nights, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., ending Thursday morning.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.