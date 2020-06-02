Charges dropped against Graton man in viral arrest video

A Sonoma County judge has dismissed felony charges against Jason Anglero-Wyrick, the Graton man who was subdued by a Sonoma County sheriff’s K9 and stunned with a Taser during a confrontation with deputies outside his home, after county prosecutors declined to move forward with the case related to the April 4 incident due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

On Tuesday, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss all charges in the case. They include: two felony counts for resisting arrest by means of threats and violence; two misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and battery of a police officer; and two enhancements for having a prior felony conviction for a serious crime and committing an offense while on bail, said Brian Staebell, chief deputy district attorney.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge accepted the prosecutor’s motion to drop the charges against the defendant and LaForge dismissed them.

Staebell said his office decided to drop the charges after continuing to investigate the April incident, which went viral after video from a witness’s cellphone and deputies’ body-worn cameras was posted online.

“We believed that we simply did not have sufficient evidence to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian