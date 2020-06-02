Subscribe

Charges dropped against Graton man in viral arrest video

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 2, 2020, 1:01PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Sonoma County judge has dismissed felony charges against Jason Anglero-Wyrick, the Graton man who was subdued by a Sonoma County sheriff’s K9 and stunned with a Taser during a confrontation with deputies outside his home, after county prosecutors declined to move forward with the case related to the April 4 incident due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

On Tuesday, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss all charges in the case. They include: two felony counts for resisting arrest by means of threats and violence; two misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and battery of a police officer; and two enhancements for having a prior felony conviction for a serious crime and committing an offense while on bail, said Brian Staebell, chief deputy district attorney.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge accepted the prosecutor’s motion to drop the charges against the defendant and LaForge dismissed them.

Staebell said his office decided to drop the charges after continuing to investigate the April incident, which went viral after video from a witness’s cellphone and deputies’ body-worn cameras was posted online.

“We believed that we simply did not have sufficient evidence to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine