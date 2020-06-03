Healdsburg advances November vote on extension of sales tax for city services

Healdsburg has advanced a plan seeking early renewal this fall of a tax that helps fund a wide range of city services, including police and fire response, street and sidewalk upgrades and economic development.

It was the first of several cities in the county to act among those exploring such an extension this year.

The City Council on Monday voted 5-0 to move forward with the half-cent sales tax renewal for November’s general election. A second vote is required before the August deadline to place it on the ballot, and the measure would need a simple majority to pass.

Measure V, the current sales tax, which provides about $2 million in general fund revenue a year, is scheduled to sunset in 2023. The tax attaches a 5-cent levy for every $10 spent on most purchases made in town. Under the proposal endorsed by the council, the renewed tax would have no expiration date, meaning it would continue until voters choose rescind it.

Measure V was passed by voters in 2012 and has raised more than $12.4 million for city services.

“The money from the measure has really done a lot of good for the city,” said Councilman Shaun McCaffery, the council’s longest-tenured member. “Multiple public safety officers are paid for by it, and we’ve put roughly half of money into improving roads and another quarter into improving infrastructure and some economic development.”

The council was emboldened to pursue the renewal, even in an economic recession, by survey results last month from a consultant showing nearly half of the 400-plus likely voters polled supported the extension. Another quarter of those who were surveyed said they would also probably back such a ballot measure.

“People’s view on this was pretty steady,” Lucia Del Puppo, senior researcher with Oakland-based FM3 Research, told the council during a virtual meeting last month. “We had 63% of voters who told us yes every single time. That said, even though these are very positive results, we do live currently in a lot of uncertainty.”

At least four other cities in Sonoma County are mulling similar early tax extensions for November. Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, Cotati and the city of Sonoma are each in the process of scrutinizing possible renewals amid the pandemic that has hampered local economies, eating into municipal budgets supported largely by taxes on sales and lodging.

Petaluma also is poised to consider a new 1-cent sales tax toward city services, which would match the leading rate of Cotati’s general sales tax measure, set to expire in 2023.

Given the economic hardships caused by the pandemic stay-home orders, however, there is added political risk for city officials in placing a tax on the upcoming ballot, said Brian Sobel, a political analyst and former Petaluma councilman. Still, he said, doing so during a presidential election cycle typically improves the chances it will pass in California, a reliable Democratic stronghold.

“It’s high turnout, and the turnout that you’re hoping for,” Sobel said. “At end of the day, with all the pressure on people, with one in five Americans not working and other people are stressed … it makes it all the more important for these cities that are proposing taxes to make a very solid case for what the tax will be used for.”