Windsor sets 9 p.m. curfew amid ongoing protests over George Floyd killing

To read more about the curfew, go to www.townofwindsor.com/curfew .

The town of Windsor has imposed a mandatory nightly curfew through Thursday morning to align with a similar order imposed in Santa Rosa amid daily protests that have devolved over several nights into violence and arrests.

Windsor announced its 9 p.m. curfew late “due to civil unrest, looting, damage and vandalism of property” in Santa Rosa, according to a city news release. The curfew requires residents, with some exceptions, to remain in their homes nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd while in police custody has sparked a wave of protests in cities across the nation, forcing cities already in some form of pandemic shutdown to add nighttime curfews.

Since Saturday, hundreds of people have gathered each day at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, where peaceful downtown rallies and marches have given way each night to vandalism and some violence. Thirty-one arrests were made in Santa Rosa overnight Monday after protesters failed to disperse after 11 p.m., three hours after the city’s curfew went into effect.

Tens of thousands of dollars in damage has been done to public and private property in the downtown area, according to Santa Rosa police.

“The curfew is intended to keep the community safe and to assist our law enforcement officers with protecting property,” Windsor’s news release stated.

Santa Rosa’s nightly curfew runs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, and expires Thursday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.