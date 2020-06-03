Subscribe

Hundreds honor Andy Lopez at Santa Rosa vigil amid nationwide protests against police brutality

CHANTELLE LEE AND NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 2, 2020, 10:17PM
At a time of national anger over police killings, hundreds of Sonoma County residents came together in Roseland to remember Andy Lopez, the 13-year-old Santa Rosa boy who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in 2013.

“Today would’ve been his 20th birthday, and at the height of all of this public outrage, it’s important to still remember him and say his name,” said Raina Pope, a 25-year-old Sebastopol resident who attended the vigil. The event started about 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Sebastopol Road and lasted about two hours.

Lopez was fatally shot along Moorland Avenue in southwest Santa Rosa on Oct. 22, 2013, by then-deputy Erick Gelhaus, who mistook Lopez’s airsoft BB gun for a real AK-47 assault rifle, which it was designed to resemble.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office cleared Gelhaus of criminal wrongdoing, and he was later promoted to sergeant before retiring last year.

Lopez’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sonoma County in 2013 and settled for $3 million in 2018.

The vigil came amid a series of local demonstrations against police violence that began Saturday night over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died on Memorial Day when a white Minneapolis police officer held him face down on the street with a knee on the back of his neck while arresting him. His death has prompted days of protest in Minneapolis that have spread to cities around the country.

The vigil, organized by the Police Brutality Coalition of Sonoma County, began with a moment of silence for Lopez. Susan Lamont — a longtime activist and lead organizer for the event — invited people to come up to the microphone and speak to the crowd of about 500 people. Several people held signs that said, “Justice Now,” “Black Lives Matter” and “End White Silence.”

Many spoke about Lopez and other people of color, including Floyd, who have been killed by law enforcement officers elsewhere in the country.

“This is about coming together,” Lamont said. “(People) are here because they’re mourning some loss.”

Nayeli Calles, a 17-year-old Santa Rosa resident, came to the vigil with a portrait she painted of Lopez. While Calles spoke to the crowd, a woman nearby held it up as people applauded and cheered.

“It has my tears on it because of the amount of hurt I feel,” Calles told the crowd.

Through her tears, Calles said she was “terrified” for her two younger brothers, who live in Mexico, to come to this country and face racism and discrimination. She has participated in every protest since Saturday because she felt “the need” to show solidarity.

“I just want the whole police department to just really listen to us,” she said later. “We’re angry for a reason.”

Before Tuesday’s vigil, Santa Rosa Councilman Ernesto Olivares said he hoped the community would be able to have difficult conversations about systemic community problems at forums that allowed for serious, nuanced discussion. He noted the need to implement more of the reforms recommended after Lopez’s death and said it’s imperative to engage youth like those who have filled out the ranks of the local protests.

“We no longer speak to them as tomorrow’s leaders,” Olivares said. “They’re leading today.”

At around 6:20 p.m., a couple hundred demonstrators split off after one of the speakers called on the group to mobilize. They walked west on Sebastopol Road until hitting Stony Point Road, where the crowd blocked the intersection and began shouting “Hands up, don’t shoot!” The group doubled back on Sebastopol Road before heading downtown, blocking eastbound traffic as they walked.

About 200 people stayed in the Dollar Tree parking lot, though, and some were critical that the speaker, a white woman, took half the crowd away from the event, when it was meant to honor Lopez and be a space for people of color to express their anger and sadness.

Pope pointed out that an unplanned march that goes through traffic can put many people, particularly people of color, in danger.

“I feel like a lot of white people haven’t listened to minorities, and now is the time to listen,” Pope said. “Instead of trying to direct how we deal with our trauma, they should stop and follow us.”

Earlier that day, a half-dozen vases filled with roses adorned a vigil set up at the Andy Lopez Unity Park on Moorland Avenue to commemorate Lopez’s passing. The park was built on the empty, weed-infested lot next to where Lopez was shot and killed in 2013.

Alana Walker, a 34-year-old Santa Rosa resident, came to the vigil in the Dollar Tree parking lot with her daughter and friends. She said she wanted to say a few words to the crowd because she felt it was important for people of color to speak up and say thank you for people who “came out to support us.”

Walker, like most people who attended the gathering, wore a face mask to protect herself and others from the coronavirus. Her mask had “I can’t breathe” written on it, which are among Floyd’s last words.

“We just want to be free. We want our children to be free. I know that sounds simple to a lot of people, but being black in America is like walking around in shackles all the time,” Walker said to the crowd. “We have never been free.”

Staff Writer Will Schmitt contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writers Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com and Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

