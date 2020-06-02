Police shoot break-in suspect in Vallejo

An individual was shot by police as unrest continued throughout Monday night in Vallejo.

The person shot was reportedly a suspect in a break-in attempt at a Walgreens on Broadway and Redwood. The condition of the individual is not known at this time.

No police officers were injured.

Shortly after declaring an 8 p.m. curfew, Vallejo police began reporting a series of businesses being looted, including a CVS, Verizon store and marijuana dispensary, according to police radio transmissions.

Earlier in the night, Vallejo cited "recent information regarding planned looting" as a reason for enacting the curfew. One carload of suspected looters was chased at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 before arrests were made, according to scanner reports. A carjacking at gun-point was reported a short time later in a different area of town.