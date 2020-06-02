Santa Rosa closes downtown streets with concrete barriers as more protests expected

Santa Rosa is closing several major downtown intersections through Thursday, coinciding with nightly curfews imposed after outbreaks of violence and vandalism in the wake of peaceful demonstrations against police brutality and in-custody deaths at the hands of law enforcement.

Intersections to be closed include Santa Rosa Avenue and First Street; Third Street at B and D streets; Fourth Street and E Street; Fifth Street at D Street and Mendocino Avenue; and Santa Rosa Plaza at B Street.

The closures first appeared in the form of temporary barriers erected Monday prior to the 8 p.m. curfew, but the city opted to replace those with concrete barriers, said police Chief Ray Navarro, citing an incident in which protesters dismantled at least one of set of barriers.

“The barriers, which prevented vehicles from entering the area, had been placed there so protesters have safer space for assembly in Old Courthouse Square. This action highlighted the need to enhance security and maintain safety in the core area of downtown,” Navarro said in a statement. “Therefore, city crews took further action this morning to install concrete barriers to prepare for lawful assemblies planned for the area, potentially this evening and in the days ahead.”

Downtown businesses, including Willbees, the downtown liquor and deli, have also reported earlier closing hours to align with the street closures and curfews.

The nightly curfew will remain in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. For those who live and work downtown, access points have been created north and south of the square.

The addition of barriers to limit vehicular access to the downtown area followed an incident Saturday that police continue to investigate in which a teenager drove a pickup truck through a crowd of protesters at the intersection of Mendocino Avenue and Fourth Street, nearly colliding with some people but somehow resulting in no injuries.

Police questioned and released the youth, a student at Montgomery High School, and later impounded his pickup. Police continue to ask any victims of the incident to come forward ask for victims and witnesses to call the Violent Crimes Investigations team contact the SRPD Violent Crimes Investigations team at (707) 543-359.

The barriers also are meant to deter sideshow activities and to prevent people from driving onto the square, a city spokeswoman said.