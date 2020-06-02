Subscribe

California panel orders judge removed for sexual misconduct

JANIE HAR
ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 2, 2020, 2:49PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — A California agency tasked with disciplining judges has ordered an appellate court justice removed from office because of years of misconduct, including unwanted touching of women and undignified behavior.

The Commission on Judicial Performance said in a statement Tuesday that the misconduct of Jeffrey W. Johnson of the 2nd District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles was aggravated by his lack of candor throughout the proceedings. The panel said he should be removed for 18 acts of prejudicial misconduct involving more than 40 proven allegations.

“Treating women disrespectfully, including unwanted touching and making inappropriate sexual comments, reflects a sense of entitlement completely at odds with the canons of judicial ethics and the role of any judge," the panel wrote in a 111-page decision and order.

An attorney for Johnson, 59, said they would ask the California Supreme Court to review the order given “the unprecedented decision" to remove a sitting judge who has never been disciplined and whose legal work is undisputed.

“Not one witness ever claimed him to be unfair in any case, or anything less than brilliant. The entire matter here involved non-judicial social conversations," said Paul S. Meyer in a statement.

Johnson is a graduate of Yale Law School and a former federal prosecutor and federal judge who was tapped by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009 to the California Court of Appeal.

The commission formally charged Johnson in January 2019.

It found that Johnson made inappropriate sexual comments to women, including soliciting a colleague, Justice Victoria Chaney, to have an affair, saying he wanted to squeeze her breasts and repeatedly touching her breasts. Johnson denied the allegations.

The panel also found he behaved inappropriately toward judicial assistants and a research attorney, telling them they looked good and soliciting personal relationships with them.

Gregory Dresser, director and chief counsel of the Commission on Judicial Performance, said the decision is final in 30 days, at which point Johnson has 60 days to request the California Supreme Court for review.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine