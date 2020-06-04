Remembering Christo's work in Sonoma County and beyond

Subscribe

JANET BALICKI
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 4, 2020, 6:37AM
Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff died May 31 at his home in New York City. He was 84. Although his career spanned several continents, residents of Sonoma County remember him best for the controversial environmental art project he built in 1976 with co-collaborator Jeanne-Claude.

Their 24.5-mile nylon "Running Fence" spanned two counties, ran through the town of Valley Ford and straight into the sea. It required 42 months of preparation, 18 public hearings, three sessions at the Superior Courts of California, a 450-page Environmental Impact Report and the participation of 59 skeptical ranchers.

The “ribbon of light” included some 2,152,780 square feet of white nylon fabric hung from steel cord attached to 2,050 steel poles. Completed on Sept. 10, 1976, the exhibit would run for just 14 days, leaving few visible reminders.

Christo would go on to complete several other environmental exhibits, most with his artistic partner and wife of five decades, Jeanne-Claude. They famously wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin, built fabric gates through New York City’s Central Park and laid plans to wrap the Arc de Triomphe in Paris (opening September 2021).

Click through our gallery above to explore images of Christo’s work in Sonoma County and beyond.

