Hundreds gather at Roseland Dollar Tree in vigil for Andy Lopez

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 2, 2020, 5:57PM
More than 200 people have gathered in the parking lot of the Roseland Dollar Tree in Santa Rosa for a vigil for Andy Lopez, who was shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy in 2013, and other victims of police brutality.

The vigil, hosted by the Police Brutality Coalition Sonoma County, began at 5 p.m.

Lopez, a Santa Rosa resident, was 13 years old when then-Deputy Erick Gelhaus shot and killed him after mistaking the replica pellet gun he was holding for a real assault rifle. The teen was walking down a street in his Moorland Avenue neighborhood carrying the plastic gun when Gelhaus and his partner spotted him as they were on patrol.

When he was ordered to drop the gun, he turned toward the deputies, raising the barrel, according to the Sheriff’s Office and county investigators. Gelhaus fired eight shots, striking Lopez seven times. The other deputy did not fire his weapon.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office cleared Gelhaus of criminal wrongdoing. He was later promoted to sergeant and retired within the past year.

Lopez’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sonoma County in 2013 and settled for $3 million in 2018.

Watch the vigil below:

