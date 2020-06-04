Reopening begins on Sonoma Coast, led by county parks, then state beaches

BODEGA BAY — Doran Regional Park Ranger James MacMillan was most apologetic when he found himself Wednesday turning away visitors who arrived at the road leading into the park, their vehicles packed with beach gear and, more often than not, with kids.

But so many people had been waiting for the green light to visit coastal parks and beaches after 11 weeks at home that the first day Doran was reopened to vehicle traffic, the parking lots were filled before noon.

That didn’t mean later arrivals would not be admitted. Some needed only wait a few minutes or an hour for enough people to leave the park that the supervising ranger felt he could allow them in.

It was among the most popular destinations on Sonoma’s 55-mile coast, where regional parks reopened Wednesday and state parks and beaches are reopening by this weekend. Some state sites, including Bodega Head, Goat Rock and the Jenner Visitor Center, were reopened by Wednesday.

But with heat advisories in effect around the inland area, anyone who wanted a sure spot on the coast had to have gotten there early.

Santa Rosa resident Paige Heagerty was among them, aware the mercury was set to reach 95 degrees at home and anticipating a crowd on the coast, where it would be cooler.

He finished work early so he and his two sons could get to the beach around 10:30 a.m. for the first time since last year.

“We’re really excited that it’s open,” Heagerty said.

Tricia Ward similarly arrived in the morning, her 6-year-old son in tow. He has special needs, and the beach is their go-to-place, and even around 10 a.m. she was anxious about the possibility that they might be too late and be turned away.

“We’ve been so respectful of all the laws and the rules,” she said of the recent pandemic-related health orders, “and I didn’t know what to expect.”

“It’s been nice to see this part of the beach be so respectful and people maintaining distance,” Ward said. “We want the beach to stay open. We don’t want anyone to ruin it.”

They were among hundreds of beach-goers whose umbrellas, tents and blankets dotted expansive stretch of sand, restoring what Petaluma mother-of-two Sarah Dabner described as “a bit of normalcy, which is nice.”

But her sister, Krissy Dabner, noted that it wasn’t quite the usual day at the beach, given the extra mindfulness in the age of social distancing — on top of keeping watch over her four children near the waterline.

Still, “our family has been really looking forward” to an opportunity to get to the beach, she said.

Said her sister, “It’s not like the picture you see down south. It seems like everyone is spaced.”

Amid the shutdown, Sonoma County residents have made clear their attachment to the area’s wealth of parks, which were closed in mid-March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The longing for a return to the coast has been particularly pronounced during that time.

It was so strong Wednesday that State Parks crews ran into trouble removing barricades put up in recent weeks to deter visitors. People parked their cars in ways that blocked contractors trying to them from turnouts and parking areas on Highway 1, park officials said.