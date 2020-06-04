Subscribe

Reopening begins on Sonoma Coast, led by county parks, then state beaches

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 3, 2020, 6:13PM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

BODEGA BAY — Doran Regional Park Ranger James MacMillan was most apologetic when he found himself Wednesday turning away visitors who arrived at the road leading into the park, their vehicles packed with beach gear and, more often than not, with kids.

But so many people had been waiting for the green light to visit coastal parks and beaches after 11 weeks at home that the first day Doran was reopened to vehicle traffic, the parking lots were filled before noon.

That didn’t mean later arrivals would not be admitted. Some needed only wait a few minutes or an hour for enough people to leave the park that the supervising ranger felt he could allow them in.

It was among the most popular destinations on Sonoma’s 55-mile coast, where regional parks reopened Wednesday and state parks and beaches are reopening by this weekend. Some state sites, including Bodega Head, Goat Rock and the Jenner Visitor Center, were reopened by Wednesday.

But with heat advisories in effect around the inland area, anyone who wanted a sure spot on the coast had to have gotten there early.

Santa Rosa resident Paige Heagerty was among them, aware the mercury was set to reach 95 degrees at home and anticipating a crowd on the coast, where it would be cooler.

He finished work early so he and his two sons could get to the beach around 10:30 a.m. for the first time since last year.

“We’re really excited that it’s open,” Heagerty said.

Tricia Ward similarly arrived in the morning, her 6-year-old son in tow. He has special needs, and the beach is their go-to-place, and even around 10 a.m. she was anxious about the possibility that they might be too late and be turned away.

“We’ve been so respectful of all the laws and the rules,” she said of the recent pandemic-related health orders, “and I didn’t know what to expect.”

“It’s been nice to see this part of the beach be so respectful and people maintaining distance,” Ward said. “We want the beach to stay open. We don’t want anyone to ruin it.”

They were among hundreds of beach-goers whose umbrellas, tents and blankets dotted expansive stretch of sand, restoring what Petaluma mother-of-two Sarah Dabner described as “a bit of normalcy, which is nice.”

But her sister, Krissy Dabner, noted that it wasn’t quite the usual day at the beach, given the extra mindfulness in the age of social distancing — on top of keeping watch over her four children near the waterline.

Still, “our family has been really looking forward” to an opportunity to get to the beach, she said.

Said her sister, “It’s not like the picture you see down south. It seems like everyone is spaced.”

Amid the shutdown, Sonoma County residents have made clear their attachment to the area’s wealth of parks, which were closed in mid-March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The longing for a return to the coast has been particularly pronounced during that time.

It was so strong Wednesday that State Parks crews ran into trouble removing barricades put up in recent weeks to deter visitors. People parked their cars in ways that blocked contractors trying to them from turnouts and parking areas on Highway 1, park officials said.

That work might extend through the weekend, said Tim Murphy, supervising ranger for the Sonoma Coast State Beach. The restrooms not already reopened would be available by Saturday after being cleaned and sanitized, he said.

“There’s a bit of frustration on both parts, but I think we see the end in sight,” Murphy said. “We just hope people continue to work with us and be patient.”

Back at Doran, nearly everyone remarked on how happy they were to see that visitors were abiding by the social distancing requirement necessary to prevent a rollback of privileges.

Face covers were scarce, though they’re only required when people are waiting in line for the restroom or otherwise within 6 feet of someone outside of their family or household group.

Campground, picnic and barbecue areas remain closed at this point, but the beaches and water offer plenty of space to park visitors.

MacMillan said he was braced for a crowd but observed beach-goers just trickling in steadily until the pace quickened around 11 a.m. Suddenly, the place was full.

It “went quick,” he said, positioning a barricade across the Doran Beach Road where two branches of Doran Park Road meet up.

Among those who had been eagerly watching for a chance to return was Tisa Bowser, who came out Wednesday with who came out with three other neighborhood friends and the nine kids they have between them.

They almost didn’t make it in, Bowser arriving first among the four mothers and being told the park.

But by the time everyone assembled, enough people had left that MacMillan ushered them and two other vehicles through.

“I’m a single mom, and I have three kids. It’s hard to be just at home this long,” Bowser said. By that time, the group had spread out on the beach, the kids, ages 7 to 16, fanning out into the surf and onto the warm sand, one turning the pages of a book.

“What we knew,” said Bowser, “was that we didn’t want to go back to Santa Rosa and its 95-degree heat.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

