William Barr personally ordered removal of protesters near White House

CAROL D. LEONNIG AND MATT ZAPOTOSKY
THE WASHINGTON POST
June 3, 2020, 7:29AM
Updated 35 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr personally ordered law enforcement officials on the ground to clear the streets around Lafayette Square just before President Donald Trump spoke Monday, a Justice Department official said, a directive that prompted a show of aggression against a crowd of largely peaceful protesters, drawing widespread condemnation.

The forceful effort to squelch the demonstration came as Trump has sought to flex the federal government’s muscle in response to a wave of unrest across the country, filling the streets in the District of Columbia with federal law enforcement officers from multiple agencies.

On Tuesday, city officials said the White House had pushed to take control of the District police force to quell protests, an effort that Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said she rejected. Still, by Tuesday evening, National Guard Humvees were streaming through downtown as officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security and Park Police were positioned throughout the capital.

Bowser said she had not requested any help from outside the city and that she has sought to fend off Trump’s attempts to deploy active-duty military throughout Washington.

The president — furious about criticism that he has not done enough to stop the protests and violence that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — told senior advisers Monday that they had to show they could control the streets of Washington and the area around the White House, according to two people familiar with his comments who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

If they did not, it would send a bad signal to the rest of the country and they would look weak, he said. “You can’t have a burning church in front of the White House was the president’s message,” one person said.

Trump cheered on the dramatic show of force, tweeting Tuesday: “D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination.”

His willingness to press the outer limits of presidential powers was sharply denounced by local leaders and congressional Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, who compared Trump’s actions to that of a dictator. Several Democratic House chairs pressed the administration for testimony and documents about the decision to disperse protesters outside the White House with force.

And it did not dissuade protesters. By Tuesday evening, as the curfew arrived, several thousand people amassed in Lafayette Square, facing a line of law enforcement officials. “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” hundreds chanted.

On Monday evening, officers from the Park Police and other agencies used smoke canisters, pepper balls, riot shields, batons and officers on horseback to shove and chase people gathered to protest the death of Floyd. At one point, a line of police rushed a group of protesters, many of whom were standing still with their hands up, forcing them to race away, coughing from smoke. Some were struck by rubber bullets.

Secret Service officers then surrounded the area and created a protective zone for Trump, who moments later crossed the street and made an appearance outside St. John’s Church, joined by Barr and other administration officials.

On Tuesday, the administration offered conflicting explanations for the forcible removal of the protesters, seeking to separate the move from Trump’s visit to the church.

The White House asserted that the crowd was dispersed to help enforce the city’s 7 p.m. curfew, although District police had not requested such assistance. The Park Police said that its officers responded after protesters began throwing projectiles.

Other administration officials said the move to clear the crowd was part of a previously planned effort to extend the perimeter around Lafayette Square. Two federal law enforcement officials said that authorities decided either late Sunday or early Monday to broaden it by one block and that Barr participated in those discussions.

The plan was to be executed the following afternoon, according to the Justice Department official, who was not authorized to comment ahead of Barr addressing the matter himself publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. But when Barr went to survey the scene, he was “surprised” to find the perimeter had not been extended and huddled with law enforcement officials on the ground, the Justice Department official said.

“He conferred with them to check on the status and basically said: ‘This needs to be done. Get it done,’ ” the Justice Department official said.

Police soon moved on the protesters.

District city officials said they were not involved in the decision to use force, which Bowser called “shameful.”

“I didn’t see any provocation that would warrant the deployment of munitions, and especially for the purpose of moving the president across the street,” the mayor said at a Tuesday news conference.

District Attorney General Karl Racine, a Democrat, said in a statement that the District was “now reckoning with an unhinged president responding to nonviolent demonstration with war-like tactics.”

And officials with Virginia’s Arlington County, which had dispatched officers from a civil disturbance unit in response to a mutual-aid request from the Park Police, said their police officers found themselves unexpectedly confronting protesters.

“We were being used. … We had been asked to do something that turned out to be a political stunt,” said County Manager Mark Schwartz, who said officials are now reevaluating the county’s role in the regional mutual-aid pact.

Throughout Tuesday, several federal agencies involved in the response declined to answer questions about who ordered the use of force and the clearing of the park, which occurred just before Trump’s visit there.

A White House spokesman declined to comment on who gave the order, referring questions to law enforcement agencies. The Secret Service declined to comment.

Defense officials on Tuesday said the National Guard did not participate in the decision to clear Lafayette Square on Monday evening and did not take part in firing any rubber bullets or gas.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said Monday that Trump had directed Barr to personally “lead” the response to the unrest. Less than an hour before police moved to clear the peaceful demonstrators from in front of Lafayette Square, Barr was captured on camera with officials at the scene, including Tony Ornato, the White House deputy chief of staff.

Ornato was involved in discussions Monday with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top White House officials about a possible visit by Trump to St. John’s Church, and aides worked on plans for much of the afternoon, though a final decision was not made until after 6 p.m., a senior administration official said.

It was unclear when Barr learned Trump would be walking across the square to appear in front of St. John’s. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on that question.

