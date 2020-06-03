Santa Rosa police protests enter fourth day amid pleas for peace, reform

On the second night of a curfew imposed to help limit after-dark clashes between law enforcement and crowds protesting police violence against people of color, downtown Santa Rosa was again the scene of spirited but largely peaceful protests Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, a pair of good Samaritans named B.D. and Rigel approached strangers, offering masks and water for those planning to stay out past the city’s 8 pm curfew. They found few takers.

Most of the two dozen people on the lawn had gathered to hear speakers from the Victory Outreach Church. Pastor Jose G, and Adam Peacocke emphasized the importance of kindness, and embracing one’s enemy. “Love drives out hate,” Pastor Jose reminded a semicircle of 20 or so smiling onlookers. By 7:15, the commons that has been a springboard for the city’s most spirited — and destructive — protests was all but deserted.

The quiet was unusual, and somewhat unexpected, in this season of outrage sparked by the death George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died when a white police officer in Minneapolis held him face down on the street with a knee on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him on May 25.

The quiet, as it turned out, was temporary. Some 20 minutes after Pastor G had said his piece and left, a chanting crowd of primarily young protesters, teens and 20-somethings, appeared on Third Street, their chants amplified as they made their way under the Highway 101 overpass. They arrived on foot, on bicycle and skateboard, many sitting on the doors and roofs of cars blasting hip-hop.

The bulk of this wave of 200-plus protesters had come from a vigil in Roseland for Andy Lopez, the Santa Rosa teen who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in 2013. According to some marchers, that group had peeled off from the Lopez memorial around 6 p.m., an hour before it ended.

Like a second, larger and still louder contingent of several hundred that arrived in downtown Santa Rosa an hour later, they came close to conflict with Santa Rosa police officers in riot gear.

On at least two occasions, those situations were defused. As of 9 p.m., the two groups had merged and begun a migration north on Mendocino Avenue.

A man was arrested Tuesday night in the area of the protest when officers spotted him with a shotgun, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin. The shotgun was unloaded when officers contacted the suspect, and he was taken into custody near the intersection of Mendocino and . The circumstances of him carrying the gun were unclear as of Tuesday night.

Mahurin reported at 10:30 p.m. that vandals had broken glass at a building on Fourth Street, in the downtown corridor.

In anticipation of Tuesday night’s protest, Santa Rosa closed several major downtown intersections.

The barricades installed Tuesday had the effect of funneling protesters arriving from Roseland south on A Street, then east on First Street.

Halting at the intersection of First Street and Santa Rosa Avenue, they were treated to a brief, illicit display of pyrotechnics, before some actual fireworks broke out.