Santa Rosa police protests enter fourth day amid pleas for peace, reform

AUSTIN MURPHY, LORI A. CARTER AND WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 3, 2020, 12:19AM
On the second night of a curfew imposed to help limit after-dark clashes between law enforcement and crowds protesting police violence against people of color, downtown Santa Rosa was again the scene of spirited but largely peaceful protests Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, a pair of good Samaritans named B.D. and Rigel approached strangers, offering masks and water for those planning to stay out past the city’s 8 pm curfew. They found few takers.

Most of the two dozen people on the lawn had gathered to hear speakers from the Victory Outreach Church. Pastor Jose G, and Adam Peacocke emphasized the importance of kindness, and embracing one’s enemy. “Love drives out hate,” Pastor Jose reminded a semicircle of 20 or so smiling onlookers. By 7:15, the commons that has been a springboard for the city’s most spirited — and destructive — protests was all but deserted.

The quiet was unusual, and somewhat unexpected, in this season of outrage sparked by the death George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died when a white police officer in Minneapolis held him face down on the street with a knee on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him on May 25.

The quiet, as it turned out, was temporary. Some 20 minutes after Pastor G had said his piece and left, a chanting crowd of primarily young protesters, teens and 20-somethings, appeared on Third Street, their chants amplified as they made their way under the Highway 101 overpass. They arrived on foot, on bicycle and skateboard, many sitting on the doors and roofs of cars blasting hip-hop.

The bulk of this wave of 200-plus protesters had come from a vigil in Roseland for Andy Lopez, the Santa Rosa teen who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in 2013. According to some marchers, that group had peeled off from the Lopez memorial around 6 p.m., an hour before it ended.

Like a second, larger and still louder contingent of several hundred that arrived in downtown Santa Rosa an hour later, they came close to conflict with Santa Rosa police officers in riot gear.

On at least two occasions, those situations were defused. As of 9 p.m., the two groups had merged and begun a migration north on Mendocino Avenue.

A man was arrested Tuesday night in the area of the protest when officers spotted him with a shotgun, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin. The shotgun was unloaded when officers contacted the suspect, and he was taken into custody near the intersection of Mendocino and . The circumstances of him carrying the gun were unclear as of Tuesday night.

Mahurin reported at 10:30 p.m. that vandals had broken glass at a building on Fourth Street, in the downtown corridor.

In anticipation of Tuesday night’s protest, Santa Rosa closed several major downtown intersections.

The barricades installed Tuesday had the effect of funneling protesters arriving from Roseland south on A Street, then east on First Street.

Halting at the intersection of First Street and Santa Rosa Avenue, they were treated to a brief, illicit display of pyrotechnics, before some actual fireworks broke out.

Police pulled over a car on which a half dozen people had been sitting on doors and on the roof. One young man in a tank top fled west on First. Officers encumbered by riot gear pursued him for about 100 yards before giving up the chase.

A standoff ensued. The occupants of the car sat on the sidewalk, behind a phalanx of two dozen riot police. A crowd of more than 100 marchers edged forward, to within 10 yards at one point.

“Quit your job!” some shouted at police.

Another chant went up: “Take a knee!” urging officers to kneel in solidarity with protesters. But these officers were not inclined to take a knee.

Walking to within 10 yards of the police, Ailene Martinez shouted, “Your kids are going to be disappointed in you for serving a system that doesn’t protect them!”

Martinez, 22, later explained that she knew Andy Lopez, and that she had been racially profiled herself.

The situation de-escalated. The young people who had been detained were released with a warning. The protesters agreed to back up 20 yards, to let the police recover their van. Once that was back in their possession, they retreated east on First Street.

Around 8 p.m., a second, larger contingent of protesters arrived downtown.

Faced with concrete barrier at the intersection of Third and A streets, a man driving a maroon Ford pickup knocked it over with his truck. In attempting to push the slab further out of the way, he succeeded only in partially tearing off his fender.

After giving protesters leeway Monday during the first night of a citywide curfew, Santa Rosa police indicated ahead of Tuesday night’s protest they likely would act earlier in an effort to prevent another round of vandalism and property damage.

“It’s been 24 hours (since the start of curfew); it’s going to be different tonight,” said Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro said.

Although the curfew began at 8 p.m. Monday, police allowed the mostly peaceful protesting to continue throughout downtown Santa Rosa until about 11 p.m., when some in the crowd began throwing rocks and bottles at police, squad cars and private vehicles, police said.

Police arrested 27 people and the CHP four late Monday and early Tuesday.

One Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of shooting business windows with a pellet gun.

Francisco Javier Orozco, 30, faces one felony vandalism charge and two other misdemeanors, including a probation violation, when he appears in court Wednesday. The other 26 people arrested were taken into custody after ignoring orders to disperse around 11 p.m., Kucker said.

Seventeen of those arrested are adults and 10 are juveniles. One is from Petaluma and the rest are from Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm said Tuesday he was disappointed by the damage downtown but expressed a belief shared by other city officials: that the people causing destruction overnight are distinguishable from the larger, peaceful contingent whose demonstrations are more prevalent in the daytime.

“They’re sharing their frustration, they’re doing it in a peaceful way,” he said.

However, he reiterated that the city would not tolerate looting, vandalism or assault, and added that “I don’t think blocking 101 has an eye toward improving Santa Rosa.”

Estimates of the damage downtown from Sunday and Monday nights was unclear Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin’s best estimate was “tens of thousands” of dollars, mostly in the form of graffiti and some broken windows. Some looting occurred Sunday night, but it wasn’t clear if any took place Monday or Tuesday.

At least three people are believed to have been injured after being shot by rubber bullets, all apparently after police issued orders to disperse from the scenes of unlawful assemblies.

Police Lt. Jeneane Kucker said she was aware of “about three” such instances and said that “during these chaotic events, it’s difficult to tell until people come forward to let us know they were injured.”

Before the curfew went into effect, four people were arrested Monday after entering northbound Highway 101 south of Steele Lane around 5:15 p.m., CHP Officer David deRutte said.

Two girls and two men were arrested on suspicion of refusing a lawful order, obstruction of a peace officer and walking on a freeway after ignoring an order to disperse and leave the freeway, deRutte said.

Mahurin said the department has been allocating more than 50 officers each night to respond to the protests, but that the actual number of officers fluctuates.

Santa Rosa council members and City Manager Sean McGlynn all spoke to the recent unrest in Tuesday’s City Council meeting, during which only a few members of the public commented on the protests.

The city eventually will need to hold a more formal public discussion about the local protests over Floyd’s death to engage residents who want reform and allow for conversation about the Santa Rosa Police Department’s response to the demonstrations, said Councilman Chris Rogers.

“I would hope that it would be through a council dialogue where we are inviting protesters and not just shaming them for how they have chosen to express that anger, that frustration and that grief,” Rogers said.

Staff Writer Chantelle Lee contributed to this report.

