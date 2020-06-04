Sonoma County’s health officer warns local protesters about potentially boosting coronavirus risk

After five days of local rallies involving hundreds of people crowded together outside in Santa Rosa to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, Sonoma County’s top public health official warned demonstrators the new coronavirus remains active in the community and they should be mindful about potentially putting themselves at greater risk of contracting the infectious disease.

“I would really advise people who are out there to be careful, to wear their facial coverings, make sure you do abide by social/physical distancing to the extent possible,” the county’s Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, said Wednesday during her daily press briefing. “Take care not to be in situations where you put yourself and others at risk.”

It’s a personal choice to attend such a rally or demonstration, Mase said, and it’s one area residents, especially those who are at greatest risk of COVID-19, should not take lightly.

“If you’re somebody who has a risk factor for ... or you simply are worried and you don’t want to get coronavirus, then don’t go to places where you can’t put into place measures to protect yourself,” Mase said, in her first extensive remarks about public health threats presented by the groups of protesters that have convened and marched mainly in downtown Santa Rosa at night Saturday through Wednesday.

The health officer acknowledged there’s no medical reports at this point of individuals, who participated in demonstrations for equal justice and an end to police brutality after Floyd’s death on Memorial Day, contracting COVID-19. The 46-year-old black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer held him face down on the street, with a knee on the back of his neck, while trying to arrest him for allegedly trying to use a bogus $20 bill at a nearby store.

Although a number of local protesters have been taken into custody, including more than 75 people Tuesday night, Mase said county public health officials have no requirement to test everyone booked into Sonoma County Jail. However, the jail screens all those booked for virus symptoms and takes their temperatures, she said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the health officer said the county remains on track with its flattened virus outbreak for her to allow the much-anticipated restart Saturday of indoor eating and drinking at restaurants, wineries and brewpubs, in-store shopping at malls, and haircuts at barbershops and hair salons. She made the planned latest business reopening announcement on Tuesday.

Also, her new upcoming revision of the public health emergency stay-home order in place since March 18 would allow religious leaders to again welcome people into churches, up to 100 at a time, to worship. Mase said her team is drafting the directive that must be reviewed by the Sonoma County supervisors and translated into Spanish by the end of the week. After that, the relaxed order is expected to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The Rev. Thomas Diaz, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Rohnert Park, said Wednesday he would like to know for sure if Mase will permit church services this weekend. Diaz said he’s ready to send out a letter to parishoners, but he doesn’t want “to get their hopes up” if there’s a chance they could be dashed.

Diaz said the church would open 15 minutes before Sunday Mass, and someone would count at the door so no more than 100 people wearing face coverings could participate. Masks will be available for those who don’t have one. Also, the priest said church pews will be marked to ensure people remain six feet apart during mass.

Diaz said the prospect of resuming church services has generated mixed feelings among his parishioners. “Some people say I can’t wait and others are very nervous,” he said.

Mase said she continues to track the number of new COVID-19 cases and local residents needing hospital care for the virus, indicating again Wednesday that barring any spike of infections or surge of people stricken requiring hospital admission she’ll be able to allow the latest wave of resuming economic activities.

“What I would tell organizations that are wanting to follow the guidance is just have a plan in place, prepare for opening whenever it comes,” she said.

On Wednesday night, the county announced 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 593 since the first county resident was diagnosed March 2. Of the total cases, 285 remain active, while 304 people have recovered. Of the 27,394 coronavirus tests that have been conducted among Sonoma County’s population of nearly 500,000, 2% have tested positive.

