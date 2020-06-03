Police: More than 75 arrested during Tuesday police protests in Santa Rosa

Police arrested more than six dozen people – including a man with an unloaded shotgun – in the fourth night of demonstrations protesting police brutality Tuesday night.

Property damage appeared to be far less than previous nights, when bands of late-night protesters broke away from peaceful though vocal crowds and smashed windows and sprayed graffiti.

Santa Rosa police Lt. Jeneane Kucker said officers from Santa Rosa and other assisting agencies took more than 75 people into custody and towed more than 20 vehicles during the protests, which began around 5 p.m. and lasted until around 11 p.m.

(Tuesday night protests)

The booking process was expected to take several hours, so police said details on those arrested would be available Wednesday afternoon. Monday night, all those arrested were from Sonoma County.

The local protests mirror those around the country and the world in releasing outrage sparked by the May 25 death George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died when a white police officer in Minneapolis held him face down on the street with a knee on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him. Derek Chauvin and three other officers have been fired; Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

In Santa Rosa, protesters marched from the Roseland area to Old Courthouse Square and up Mendocino Avenue before moving through the eastern Santa Rosa Junior College and McDonald Avenue areas.

At around 9:30 p.m., Kucker said officers saw a man holding a shotgun Mendocino and Benton Street, near the front of the march.

Officers immediately engaged the man and took him into custody without incident.

“After inspecting the gun, it was determined that the shotgun was functional, but unloaded,” Kucker said.

“The suspect’s intention was see what the police would do to a ‘white’ male holding a gun,” she said.

The suspect, Jordan Choat, 30, of Santa Rosa, was booked on a violation of the curfew and carrying a firearm in public, both misdemeanors.

He was being held at the Sonoma County Jail and was scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Thursday morning.

In Santa Rosa, the second night of a citywide curfew that began at 8 p.m., more police and additional barricades set up by police in the downtown corridor prompted demonstrators to expand their marching to residential streets east of Santa Rosa Junior College.

Police said they received some calls of fireworks being fired off and rocks thrown at vehicles on the road and in driveways. No details were available Wednesday morning about the extent of any damage caused in residential areas.

In Sonoma County Tuesday night, the protests carried added emotion because June 2 would have been the 20 th birthday of Andy Lopez, who was 13 years old when he was shot and killed in 2013 by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy who said he thought the toy gun the teen was carrying was real.

When the deputy, Erick Gelhaus, yelled at Lopez from behind, Gelhaus said the barrel of the gun – an airsoft gun made to resemble a real assault rifle – rose toward him and he shot Lopez seven times, killing the middle school student.