Fifth night of protests in Santa Rosa more subdued

For the fifth night in a row, downtown Santa Rosa was again the scene of a protest against police brutality on Wednesday night, though it was a much smaller event.

About 30 protesters, mostly youths, met in Old Courthouse Square before marching to Mendocino and College Avenues around 6:30 p.m. Many held signs and chanted, “No justice, no peace” and “Black Lives Matter.”

The smaller, quieter protest was a marked downshift from the marches involving hundreds of people taking to Santa Rosa streets since Saturday, though police began arresting a handful of protesters an hour after a citywide curfew started at 8 p.m.

The local demonstrations mirror those around the nation and the world in expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd — a 46-year-old black man who died when Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, held him face down on the street with a knee on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him on May 25.

Chauvin and the three other officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin was arrested Friday on suspicion of third-degree murder, but the charge has since been upgraded to second-degree murder. The three other officers were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting murder.

Sebastopol held its own peaceful protest Wednesday afternoon — about 200 people lined up along sidewalks where Highways 12 and 116, meet one of the busiest intersections in west Sonoma County. With permission from the Sebastopol Police Department, the crowd rallied in the intersection for nine minutes, in memory of Floyd.

While Wednesday night’s protest in Santa Rosa was smaller, the group was no less spirited.

Meeka Klauenburch, a 17-year-old student at Windsor High School, came to the protest Wednesday, after joining the demonstration the night before. She also attended the vigil Tuesday that was held for Andy Lopez, the 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy in 2013.

“My generation is realizing this isn’t right,” Klauenburch said about police killings. “Now is the time for change.”

A little after 7 p.m., the group marched back to the square. Cars driving by often honked their horns in solidarity.

“The energy was really good and everyone was peaceful,” Amber Rose Lamar, a 24-year-old Santa Rosa resident, said of Wednesday’s protest. “It’s just a bummer that it’s less people.”

About an hour later, two Santa Rosa police officers approached the group and told them not to violate the curfew. Wednesday was the last day of the citywide curfew, which lasted from 8 p.m. until dawn and was intended to prevent vandalism and violence that occurred during some of the protests over the weekend.

City officials said they would evaluate whether to extend the curfew on Thursday morning, at the earliest.

While some protesters left, about a dozen continued marching back to Mendocino and College Avenues and another dozen stayed in the square.

Santa Rosa resident Ben Jackson, 32, said he was among the more than 100 people arrested Tuesday night for demonstrating past curfew. He was released from the Santa Rosa police station early Wednesday morning.

He said spending the night in a holding cell wouldn’t deter him from staying out after curfew again.

“If they want to arrest me for that, then I’ll let them arrest me as many times as they want to,” he said.