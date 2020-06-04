Subscribe

Fifth night of protests in Santa Rosa more subdued

CHANTELLE LEE, ETHAN VARIAN AND LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 3, 2020, 10:01PM
For the fifth night in a row, downtown Santa Rosa was again the scene of a protest against police brutality on Wednesday night, though it was a much smaller event.

About 30 protesters, mostly youths, met in Old Courthouse Square before marching to Mendocino and College Avenues around 6:30 p.m. Many held signs and chanted, “No justice, no peace” and “Black Lives Matter.”

The smaller, quieter protest was a marked downshift from the marches involving hundreds of people taking to Santa Rosa streets since Saturday, though police began arresting a handful of protesters an hour after a citywide curfew started at 8 p.m.

The local demonstrations mirror those around the nation and the world in expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd — a 46-year-old black man who died when Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, held him face down on the street with a knee on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him on May 25.

Chauvin and the three other officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin was arrested Friday on suspicion of third-degree murder, but the charge has since been upgraded to second-degree murder. The three other officers were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting murder.

Sebastopol held its own peaceful protest Wednesday afternoon — about 200 people lined up along sidewalks where Highways 12 and 116, meet one of the busiest intersections in west Sonoma County. With permission from the Sebastopol Police Department, the crowd rallied in the intersection for nine minutes, in memory of Floyd.

While Wednesday night’s protest in Santa Rosa was smaller, the group was no less spirited.

Meeka Klauenburch, a 17-year-old student at Windsor High School, came to the protest Wednesday, after joining the demonstration the night before. She also attended the vigil Tuesday that was held for Andy Lopez, the 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy in 2013.

“My generation is realizing this isn’t right,” Klauenburch said about police killings. “Now is the time for change.”

A little after 7 p.m., the group marched back to the square. Cars driving by often honked their horns in solidarity.

“The energy was really good and everyone was peaceful,” Amber Rose Lamar, a 24-year-old Santa Rosa resident, said of Wednesday’s protest. “It’s just a bummer that it’s less people.”

About an hour later, two Santa Rosa police officers approached the group and told them not to violate the curfew. Wednesday was the last day of the citywide curfew, which lasted from 8 p.m. until dawn and was intended to prevent vandalism and violence that occurred during some of the protests over the weekend.

City officials said they would evaluate whether to extend the curfew on Thursday morning, at the earliest.

While some protesters left, about a dozen continued marching back to Mendocino and College Avenues and another dozen stayed in the square.

Santa Rosa resident Ben Jackson, 32, said he was among the more than 100 people arrested Tuesday night for demonstrating past curfew. He was released from the Santa Rosa police station early Wednesday morning.

He said spending the night in a holding cell wouldn’t deter him from staying out after curfew again.

“If they want to arrest me for that, then I’ll let them arrest me as many times as they want to,” he said.

Just before 9 p.m., two officers returned to the square and warned protesters that they would begin arresting people if they did not comply with the curfew.

About a dozen patrol cars were stationed at the transit mall, and 30 officers in tactical gear began marching to the square at 9 p.m., encircling about four protesters. Officers asked them to comply with the curfew, but the protesters refused, chanting, “Remember George Floyd.” Officers detained them, putting their hands behind their backs and using zip ties around their wrists before bringing them into their patrol cars.

Remaining protesters walked east on College Avenue, but the group soon splintered off. Officers later stopped about 10 protesters on College Avenue and E Street and advised them to leave. Most did, but two women were detained for violating curfew.

During Tuesday night’s protests, police arrested and cited more than 100 people. Violence and property damage from Tuesday appeared to be less than what was seen previous nights, when smaller groups of protesters broke away from the larger, peaceful crowds and smashed windows and sprayed graffiti downtown.

But a few protesters threw projectiles at officers early Tuesday evening, and broke windows of at least one business and a few parked cars, police said. Police did not specify what protesters threw.

A larger group that marched from downtown through the Santa Rosa Junior College and McDonald Avenue neighborhoods made a lot of noise but was generally peaceful.

One of those arrested Tuesday night was a man with an unloaded shotgun who police said was trying to prove a point.

“The suspect’s intention was (to) see what the police would do to a ‘white’ male holding a gun,” Lt. Jeneane Kucker said.

The suspect, Jordan Choat, 30, of Santa Rosa, was booked on a violation of the curfew and carrying a firearm in public, both misdemeanors. He was being held at the Sonoma County Jail and was scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Thursday morning.

A few minors were cited and released to their parents, Police Chief Ray Navarro said, but most protesters who refused to leave after being ordered to do so were arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on misdemeanor charges.

Those arrested were held overnight at the jail, with many spending more than 10 hours in custody. Several of those released later complained about the conditions and the length of time they were held.

Demographic information about those arrested wasn’t available from police, though it appeared most of those taken into custody in the largest action were high school age or young adults. Kucker said most were from Sonoma County.

Officers also towed nearly two dozen vehicles. Two stolen vehicles were recovered during heightened traffic stops conducted downtown, Navarro said.

Police did not use chemical agents or rubber bullets on the protesters Tuesday night.

“Almost all arrestees were compliant once officers contacted them,” Kucker said.

Still, several protesters Wednesday complained about police force, including one incident in which a woman had her feet taken out from under her as officers tried to control her.

Navarro said he was confident his offers used the appropriate amount of force necessary, but he vowed to investigate every complaint anyone filed with his department.

His officers must hold the line on unsafe conditions in roadways, vandalism or other violence.

“People were told early on. We’ve been telling the community for days now, peaceful demonstrations are fine,” he said. “This is the second day of the curfew, they were given dispersal orders. They had every opportunity to leave the area and they didn’t. So we had to respond with the resources we had.”

By Wednesday afternoon, police and city officials were considering whether the curfew should be extended or allowed to expire. Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm said he didn’t expect any announcement about the curfew’s expiration or extension to occur until Thursday morning.

Vice Mayor Victoria Fleming, who like Schwedhelm spoke with City Manager Sean McGlynn and Navarro on Wednesday morning, said she expected the curfew to expire barring a dramatic shift in local conditions.

Schwedhelm, a former police chief, said he was disappointed that so many people chose to face arrest by violating curfew Tuesday night, though he expressed optimism that the vast majority were peaceful arrests and that no tear gas or nonlethal ammunition was used. He noted that blocking roadways and streets is “inherently not a safe practice.”

Fleming said she wanted to acknowledge the “deep and justified pain in our community and beyond that goes back generations.”

While expressing sympathy to the property damage sustained by local businesses and churches, Fleming said it’s nearly impossible to compare those losses to the massive damage wrought by centuries of slavery and other racist American institutions.

“It’s like comparing a tsunami to a waterfall,” she said.

Staff Writers Phil Barber and Will Schmitt contributed to this report.

