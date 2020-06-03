Video of George Floyd's daughter, Ex-Warrior Stephen Jackson goes viral

A video of former Warrior Stephen Jackson and Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, has gone viral.

The video shows Gianna Floyd sitting on Jackson's shoulders in Minneapolis as she lifts her arms and says, "Daddy changed the world." Jackson responds with, "That's right. Daddy changed the world."

The former NBA player was longtime friends with Floyd, and both grew up in Houston, the Associated Press recently reported.

Floyd died May 25 after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck while he was being arrested. Chauvin has since been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and is facing second-degree murder charges.

Jackson spoke alongside Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, about Floyd during a press conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

"Why do we have to see a daughter getting raised without her father?" Jackson said during the conference . " ... I'm going to be there for her. I'm gonna be here to wipe your tears, do you understand?"

The video of Gianna Floyd and Jackson first appeared Tuesday on the Instagram account skrptz, where it already has received more than 140,000 views. Jackson then shared the video on his Twitter page.