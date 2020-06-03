Subscribe

For first-generation Piner High School graduate, accomplishment is a family affair

AUSTIN MEYER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 3, 2020, 3:09PM
On Friday, May 29, surrounded by loved ones in the living room of her Santa Rosa house, Piner High School senior Ana Solano Gomez became the first person in her family to graduate from high school.

When it comes to senior celebrations, commencement is unique. Unlike prom and events such as "Senior Day On The Green," which honor a graduate’s individual journey, commencement is a celebration of family.

“When a student walks across the stage, we are not just honoring the student,” said Piner Principal Stacy Desideri. “We are honoring the parent that drove that student to kindergarten, the aunt and uncle cheering for the child on the playing field, and all the people that helped them get there.”

For Ana, whose parents immigrated from Jalisco, Mexico, losing that moment on stage to pay tribute to them for all the sacrifices they made, has been the hardest part of coronavirus cancellations.

“I wanted to show them that I did it,” Ana said, tears filling her eyes. “To show that all the help that they gave me, helping me with math, driving me to meetings for extracurriculars — their hard work paid off.”

Ana’s parents Rafael and Martha arrived in Sonoma County in 1996, not speaking any English. Rafael began working in the vineyards. Martha found a job cleaning houses. And when Ana was born, they vowed to do everything they could to support her education, to give her opportunities they never had.

When Ana started elementary school, Martha volunteered as president of the English Learner Advisory Committee (ELAC), advocating for English learners in and out of the classroom. When she learned that money allocated for English learners was being spent elsewhere, she confronted the principal.

“The times that I had to confront the principal made me cry,” Martha said. “But that’s also when I learned English — when I was frustrated, angry, and needed to learn to help my daughter in school.”

Jose Castro, who taught Ana’s Spanish for Spanish Speakers class at Piner, says that the dedication to education is one thing that he has always appreciated most about the Solano family.

“A lot of immigrant families come to the States to work,” he said. “They put their kids in school and think the kids will take care of it. And they will provide at home. But Ana’s family is one of the cases where they are involved in everything.”

The work ethic that Ana’s parents have shown has rubbed off on her. Throughout high school, Ana excelled in and out of the classroom. She took AP classes, attended Santa Rosa Junior College, was president of the Key Club, and was a Safe School Ambassador to help prevent bullying. Outside of school, she worked internships with Latino Service Providers and Future Faces of Family Medicine.

“Ever since I was a little girl I’ve always wanted to become a doctor,” Ana said. “I have a fascination with helping people and working with kids as they grow up to become adults.”

Ana has been admitted to a number of universities and is choosing between Sacramento State and Dominican University. She plans to go into the medical field.

“This is big for us, having our child graduate from high school and go to college,” Rafael said. “It's not an easy accomplishment for descendants of immigrants. Especially low income immigrants who didn’t have an understanding of the educational system.”

To celebrate that accomplishment, the Solano family started planning the big graduation party in January. They reserved a spot at a local park, put a deposit down for a band, and told friends and family to save the date. Not only was the party to celebrate Ana’s graduation, but Rafael’s too. This year, Rafael earned his GED from the Santa Rosa Junior college after taking classes for one year.

“I remember when Rafael got the news he completed his GED,” Jose Castro said, Ana’s Spanish teacher who also taught Rafael’s GED course. “We joked that Ana and he would walk together at graduation and then celebrate with one big party.”

Unfortunately, both Rafael’s and Anna’s graduation ceremonies, and the party they planned, were canceled. But together, the Solano family did everything they could to make Friday’s unprecedented graduation a special one.

When the virtual commencement address ended, Ana and her family made their way to the front yard. Then, as the clock struck 7:00 p.m., a line of cars came rolling down the street, honking and holding signs. Confetti popped. Air horns sounded. Cake was cut.

“Although it is not the ideal way many of us wanted to graduate, I am happy and feel accomplished,” Ana said. “I am still celebrating my milestone with those who have always supported me at my strongest and weakest moments.”

As hugs went around, Ana held her grad cap in her hand, which she had painted with the colors of the Mexican flag. On the cap, in gold print, she wrote, "Decendiente de padres Mexicanos. Ellos me enseñaron que los sueños se hacen realidad — Descendent of Mexican parents. They taught me that dreams can become a reality."

