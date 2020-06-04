Protesters block busy Sebastopol intersection to honor George Floyd

One of the busiest intersections in west Sonoma County was blocked off for nine minutes Wednesday afternoon as protesters gathered in the middle of the street to commemorate George Floyd.

At around noon, a small group of about 40 protesters gathered along sidewalks at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 116 in Sebastopol, police said in a news release. Within about an hour, the crowd grew to about 200 people.

Some protesters asked the Sebastopol Police Department for permission to block the entire intersection for nine minutes, in memory of Floyd — a 46-year-old black man who died when a white police officer in Minneapolis held him face down on the street with a knee on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him on May 25.

Sebastopol police agreed, and used a patrol vehicle to block the intersection at 1 p.m. Police also patrolled the intersection on foot to make it safe for protesters to gather in the center, according to the news release.

After about nine minutes, the protesters moved back to the sidewalks and the road was reopened to traffic.

