Sonoma County inmate tests positive for coronavirus, marking first confirmed case

An inmate at the Sonoma County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case of the disease at the detention center amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced jail officials to closely monitor those entering the facility to prevent an outbreak among inmates and staff.

Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Al Vernon, who runs the facility, learned of the positive test Wednesday morning after receiving a call from Sonoma County public health workers who administered the test.

The male inmate made an appearance last week in Sonoma County Superior Court for a proceeding in his case, according to Karlene Navarro, the county’s independent law enforcement auditor, whose husband is a county judge.

The inmate was housed in a single-person cell in a section of the main jail reserved for people who are newly admitted into the Santa Rosa facility, Vernon said. Inmates housed there are isolated for 14 days before being moved to a separate section of the jail that holds general population inmates, or inmates have been in custody for a prolonged period of time, Vernon added.

The facility held 482 inmates Wednesday afternoon, down significantly from its typical daily average due to state and local moves to keep low-risk defendants and offenders out of jail custody amid the pandemic.

The inmate who tested positive was offered a voluntary COVID-19 test by Sonoma County public health workers, who have been going into the jail on a regular basis to test detainees prior to being moved to the general population areas of the jail, Vernon said.

Vernon declined to confirm the inmate’s gender or specify his age, citing privacy protections for medical information.

“We were able to catch the positive (case) before that person was transferred to the general population module,” Vernon said. “This person has been moved to a medical quarantine and is in a negative flow cell,” referring to units that have separate air circulation systems.

Navarro, the law enforcement auditor who oversees the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, said she learned of the positive test Wednesday morning during a call with Vernon. He told her 16 other inmates were tested along with the person who tested positive. The other tests came back negative.

She was waiting for more information from jail officials about what tracing protocols they intended to put in place to identify where the inmate contracted the disease and whether he may have spread it to others inside the facility.

“I think we“I think we’re all concerned,” she said. “He was in my husband’s courtroom last week.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

