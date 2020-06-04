5.5 earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, shakes Southern California

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rumbled near Ridgecrest, about 120 miles northeast of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and shaking was felt across Southern California.

The USGS estimated that only moderate shaking, or level 5 on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, would have affected Ridgecrest, a city of about 29,000 people in the Mojave Desert. Moderate shaking is capable of breaking dishes and windows and overturning objects, but is not expected to cause major damage.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter that the earthquake was a large late aftershock after the Ridgecrest earthquakes on July 4 and 5. "These are common," Jones tweeted.

The earthquake occurred 26 miles from California City, 52 miles from Barstow, 62 miles from Rosamond and 64 miles from Tehachapi.

In the past 10 days, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

The first version of this story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.