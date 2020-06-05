Sonoma County set to reopen an array of service businesses, outdoor recreation vendors

There will be no limit to the number of customers allowed in a restaurant at one time, as long as tables are 6 feet apart. That long-awaited haircut or hourslong full-foil highlighting can be done at a hair salon.

Instead of window or curbside shopping, you’ll finally be able to again walk into a mall. Soon you can swim laps or exercise at some outdoor pools. And you can rent a kayak for a lazy afternoon paddle on the Russian River.

These are a few of the details that emerged Thursday as Sonoma County health officials are preparing to clear the way for a significant portion of local service and retail businesses and public life to restart this weekend. It all came on a day, the county’s tally of residents infected with the new coronavirus jumped by 17 and surpassed 600 since the pathogen emerged here in early March.

During her daily press briefing Thursday, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, discussed highlights of what the public should expect in her latest revised stay-at-home order expected to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Easing the public health restrictions in place since mid-March to tamp down the coronavirus outbreak in the community are in line with guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom, to continue reopening the economy statewide at the pace local health officials decide based on a broad set of benchmarks that show how well areas are curtailing transmission of the infectious disease.

After a two-week pause of advancing the reopening process, Mase reiterated Thursday the county is slated to permit resumption of in-store retail shopping, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and brewpubs, in-person church services and haircuts and styling at barbershops and salons. But she and other county officials went further and revealed that a number of outdoor recreational activities, including swimming for exercise and renting paddleboards and canoes, would be included in the modified public health directive coming Friday.

The revised order will allow reopening of outdoor pools, such as those owned by homeowners associations or at apartment complexes, as well as private club or members-only pools for lap swimming and fitness classes, Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker said. Pool operators would need to adhere to guidelines established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well what’s spelled out in Mase’s new public health order.

The intent of the swimming permitted outside will be for fitness as opposed to recreation, Whitaker said, noting that such recreational water activities would come in the next or third phase of the county’s reopening plan.

As part of the swimming that’s going to be allowed, groups of up to 12 from summer camps, child care or day care operators also may swim, as long as they are kept separate from one another, even if it’s just by lane dividers in pools, he said. Household and family groups also would be free to swim in a pool together in limited numbers. Indoor changing and shower areas in clubhouses or at pools will remain closed.

Meanwhile, the customer experience at county food and drinking establishments and the daily operations of them will be different than before the coronavirus emerged in the county in early March. The number of customers permitted inside a restaurant, wine tasting room or brewpub will depend on the size of the dining area and the ability to keep tables spaced 6 feet apart. Employees and customers will be required to wear masks. Workers serving the food and beverages and other staff will be required to have their temperatures taken on-site before the start of each shift. If temperatures are elevated based on local guidelines, the restaurateurs and pub and winery operators would have to send those workers home that day.