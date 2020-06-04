SUISUN CITY — A grass fire burning northeast of San Francisco destroyed or damaged about a dozen homes Wednesday and prompted evacuations of several streets, fire officials said.

The fire erupted at around 3:30 p.m. near a wildlife center in Suisun City, near Suisun Bay.

By Wednesday night, the blaze had grown to 330 acres (133 hectares), Fire Chief Justin Vincent said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

About 200 firefighters fought the blaze in 100-degree heat.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.