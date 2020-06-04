Dozens of vehicles stolen from San Leandro Dodge dealership during looting

Police are hunting rioters who stole dozens of brand-new cars from a San Leandro Fiat Chrysler Jeep dealership, some smashing into parked vehicles to clear a path to an exit.

Among the 50 or more cars stolen were almost every one of the dealership's high-end Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats, which sell for about $90,000 each.

San Leandro Police Lt. Ted Henderson said Tuesday evening that 20 to 25 vehicles have been recovered, including Charger and Challenger Hellcats, Jeep Wranglers and pickup trucks. Some were damaged.

Henderson said no arrests have been made so far but police are checking video posted on social media showing individuals involved in the thefts. They are also questioning residents living near where the vehicles were found and checking for cameras in the area.

The brazen looting occurred Sunday as mostly peaceful marchers in several Bay Area cities protested the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed while in police custody on May 25. There was nothing peaceful, however, about the rioters who stormed Carlos Hildago's dealership on Marina Boulevard.

On Monday, San Leandro police ordered a state of emergency through June 8 with a curfew in effect from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"The events in Minneapolis have re-opened old, raw wounds and forced us to confront societal injustices that need to be addressed," Chief Jeff Tudor wrote on the department's Facebook page. "Those who peacefully protested have started that conversation. But those who have looted and stoked violence in our community are hurting that effort."

According to KPIX CBS 5, looters approached Hildago's dealership after ransacking virtually every shelf of the Nike Clearance store across Marina Boulevard.

Hildago first ordered employees to block the entrance with parked cars, but then told them to get out.

He told KPIX CBS 5 that the thieves broke into the building and gained access to a key safe. The key fobs likely guided them to corresponding vehicles.

At that point, a chaotic scene unfolded. Rioters smashed the cars they were driving into parked vehicles to move them out of the way. Dodge Chargers and Challengers peeled out, burning rubber as they sped out of dealership. One Hellcat was driven straight through the glass showroom window.

"We tried calling the cops and they were too busy," Hidalgo told CBS 5. "They couldn't respond. So, you know ... ."

(Note: Video contains explicit language.)

"It's not a cause for anybody. This is just bad thieves. It's horrible," said Hidalgo. "This is domestic terrorism brought upon to people that work. That's not right."

Hildago said the damage suffered by the dealership will hurt the 100 people he employs who have already been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The dealership and the Nike store were not the only businesses looted and damaged by roving lawless bands. A San Leandro Walmart's windows were smashed, its shelves emptied and a fire set.

Among other stores looted and/or vandalized were See's Candy, a Subway sandwich shop, Burlingame Coat Factory and a Designer Shoe Warehouse.

Mike Moffitt is an SFGATE Digital Reporter.