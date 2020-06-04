Santa Rosa ends curfew after quiet night of protests over George Floyd killing

Santa Rosa’s citywide three-day curfew expired Thursday morning, city officials confirmed.

After several nights of protests downtown, Wednesday night’s demonstrations were small and ended around 9:30 p.m. Eight people were arrested after they allegedly refused to comply with police orders to leave.

While there is no curfew Thursday night, the concrete K-rail barriers that have been set up around downtown will remain through the weekend.

“To continue to provide enhanced safety in the core area of downtown, specific intersections and streets will remain closed to vehicular traffic through Sunday,” the city announcement says.

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in Santa Rosa over the last five nights to protest the killing of George Floyd, a black man who was killed May 25 in Minneapolis by a white police officer who pressed his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.