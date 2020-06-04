California counties pressing forward to reopen as coronavirus cases continue to rise

LOS ANGELES — California counties are pressing forward with plans to reopen the economy, even as the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise across the state.

Overall, the state recorded an additional 2,385 confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday, and more than 100 new deaths.

As protesters filled the streets Wednesday for another day of marches sparked by the death of George Floyd, the Department of Corrections reported the deaths from the virus of two more inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 at the prison to 12.

The Chino prison has reported 444 cases of the virus among inmates.

Across California, the total number of cases is approaching 120,000, and more than 4,300 people have died.

The virus is not spreading at the same rate in all parts of the country, though, with some states seeing a decline in the number of new cases reported each day.

Data collected by researchers at Johns Hopkins University show that California is one of about 20 states where the number of new cases has continued to increase over the past five days.

The pandemic has hit Los Angeles County especially hard. Over the past week, the county has averaged 1,206 new cases and 35.3 new deaths a day, according to the Los Angeles Times’ coronavirus tracker. As of Wednesday morning, 2,448 people in L.A. County have died from the virus — more than any other county in the state.

Testing to see who has been infected with the virus continues to be an important strategy for controlling the spread of the disease, health officials said, but several testing sites in the county were scheduled to close early Wednesday or not open at all amid continued protests and curfews.

Residents who had appointments at closed facilities would be notified via email or phone to reschedule, officials said.

“We are committed to ensuring that our testing sites are safe for both patients and staff,” Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the L.A. County Department of Health Services, said in a statement. “Testing remains a priority.”

Meanwhile, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported 100 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday and three additional deaths.

Even as the number of new cases continues to grow across the state, some counties are announcing plans to open businesses that have been shuttered for months because of stay-at-home orders.

In Sonoma County, health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said she would allow stores to reopen for indoor shopping and restaurants for indoor dining by Saturday, barring no immediate spikes in cases or hospitalizations, the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reported.

Wineries, brewpubs, barbershops and salons in the county also would be allowed to reopen, Mase said. And if all goes well, religious congregations would be allowed to welcome groups of up to 100 people at a time into churches and other houses of worship.

However, nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors, and gyms and fitness studios will remain closed in the county.

As of Tuesday night, Sonoma County had reported 579 confirmed cases of the virus since March 2, and 42 hospitalizations.

Mase said that 71% of the cases were in the Latino community, even though Latinos make up just 27% of the local population. She attributed this discrepancy to “systemic and longstanding inequities” among the county’s Latino population.

For example, Latinos are more likely to live in closer quarters and work in jobs deemed essential that require them to leave their homes, she said.