Sonoma County restaurants and shops welcome first walk-in customers in months

There’s something intimate about visiting a restaurant and being seated for a meal or stepping into a retail shop to browse “nonessential” merchandise, something you just don’t get from curbside sales.

It’s like a little break from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s so much nicer to have guests in a restaurant; we’re a people business,” said Josh Silvers, owner of Jackson’s Bar and Oven in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. “There’s an energy, a tangible buzz you don’t get from people picking up takeout.”

That energy could immediately be felt Saturday afternoon, as people started trickling into Jackson’s for lunch. They sat at tables that were at least 6 feet apart, and though they were wearing facial coverings it wasn’t hard to discern their hidden smiles.

A key milestone for Silvers and the rest of the county, Saturday was the first day local residents were allowed to walk into restaurant dining rooms, retail stores, hair salons and houses of worship.

County health officials gave the green light for a wider swath of walk-in customers on Friday evening with a modified health order that took effect at midnight. The order, which calls for strict safety and sanitation precautions, also allows for a number of outdoor recreational business activities.

These include the resumption of charter boat excursions for sport fishing, and rental of camping equipment and paddleboards and canoes. Swimming and fitness classes will be allowed in many pools for exercise.

It’s the most significant cluster of business reopenings since county health officials shut down the local economy March 18 as a way of suppressing the spread of the coronavirus.

The surge in business activity came on a day when Sonoma County reported an additional 18 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Of those cases, 334 are active, 304 people have recovered and four people have died.

Across the county, shop and restaurant owners welcomed the familiar faces of longtime customers. Oz Childs, a longtime customer of Jackson’s, was the first to sit down for a meal at the restaurant in three months.

“It was always my favorite restaurant pretty much from the day it opened,” said Childs, who ordered a wood-roasted artichoke and a Caesar salad.

On a regular Saturday, before the pandemic, Jackson’s could easily serve 500 customers, said Silvers. He said the restaurant had about 40 reservations for Saturday night and he hoped that would translate to about 80 people ordering a meal.

The bar, where many customers often ate, was taped off, as mandated by the local health order. And a number of tables had to be removed to create greater social distancing.

Silvers said the restaurant is at about 60% of its pre-pandemic seating capacity.

Despite the more subdued atmosphere, Silvers said he was happy to finally get walk-in customers.

Across the street, at Daredevils & Queens, barbers and hair stylists finally resumed work, snipping exaggerated hair lengths and bringing back desired highlights.

Ted Grafe of Santa Rosa brought himself and his son to get haircuts. For Grafe that meant a No. 2 with the clippers on the side, a fade at the bottom and a little bit off the top.