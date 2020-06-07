Subscribe

‘We’re not going to tolerate that here’: Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro says there is no room for racism

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2020, 12:21AM
The past week has ripped open a wound on the American body, as protests have erupted in virtually every city in the nation. That includes Santa Rosa, where hundreds have marched daily and 160 people have been arrested. Time and again, we saw variations of the same image: a line of law enforcement officers in full riot gear and a group of passionate, sometimes angry, demonstrators, staring across a space of yards that felt like a hopeless divide. To illustrate how we got to this moment, and how we might get through, The Press Democrat spoke to two participants, a young man who says there is a fundamental bias in law enforcement culture and a police chief responsible for preserving order at a time of intense unrest in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro feels a “spark of hope” for the future in the peaceful moments of protest that have shut down streets in Sonoma County and across the country over the last week, part of a national outcry over the death of George Floyd.

Navarro said he shares the public’s grief and anger over Minneapolis police officers’ treatment of Floyd, a black man killed when a white officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

A 28-year lawman and former Navy airman, Navarro is also deeply troubled by the vandalism to local businesses and the violence committed by some demonstrators against his officers, whom he knows as community members and protectors. Their role — and his, Navarro says — is to defend the public from harm to life and property.

“I don’t want to take anything away from what happened to Mr. Floyd. I stand with the community in just as much anger as they have,” Navarro said. “I also want people to know in this community: That is not us.”

Navarro, Santa Rosa’s first Latino police chief, stepped out of his duties managing the city’s “coordinated chaos” last week to talk about the conflict roiling the nation and his work running a 180-officer law enforcement agency charged with keeping the peace at a time of unrest. He’s made a point to get out into the streets to spend time among marchers, but has spent most of the week’s very long days managing the department’s response inside police headquarters.

Navarro said it would be impossible for him to define the complex problems at the core of this national turmoil, but he does believe there is widespread agreement on one thing. “We have to do better as a society,” he said.

Floyd’s death is triggering a national acknowledgment that racism remains a problem within American society, he said. Navarro said some law enforcement departments are grappling with bias and racism within their ranks, but that prejudice does not define the profession as a whole.

“We’re not going to tolerate that here,” Navarro said.

He views Santa Rosa as a world ahead.

“There is racism in our nation right now, and I think some parts of the country are worse than others,” Navarro said. “We are still as a profession, nationally, dealing with that. Locally, in my department I want people to know what we’ve already done to make sure we’re hiring the best people and we’re hiring people you can trust.”

Navarro said his officers are trained in crisis intervention and deescalation techniques and he aims to continue building up the diversity of his staff.

Even legitimate anger and discontent do not legitimize lawlessness, he said. And problems with one law enforcement agency or one officer should not reflect upon every law enforcement agency across the country, he said.

Over the last week, hundreds of people have filled the streets in Santa Rosa to protest racism and police brutality, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe,” echoing the last pleas of Floyd. Protesters have demonstrated in front of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and spilled onto Highway 101, bringing traffic to a screeching halt.

After nightfall, some groups of demonstrators have broken windows, spray-painted graffiti with messages condemning police and supporting the anti-police brutality movement. Over the last week, an estimated 160 people have been arrested in connection with vandalism, unlawful assembly and, mostly, curfew violations.

Navarro said many marchers, and certainly the organizers he’s spoken to, have been loud and passionate about their beliefs without vandalizing property.

“On the other side, there are a large number of people who are out there taking advantage of the situation,” Navarro said. “It’s equally frustrating for me and I think it’s equally frustrating for the organizers.”

In images of police officers unflinchingly facing off with demonstrators, Navarro sees public servants doing their jobs.

On Monday, Navarro kneeled alongside protesters during a demonstration at Old Courthouse Square. He said he didn’t set out to kneel that day, but was compelled to offer a spontaneous gesture of respect.

Navarro said it is his job as chief, and other ranking department leaders, to be out talking to members of the community and to set the tone for his department. That afternoon on the square, he said everyone was kneeling around him and he joined them to demonstrate solidarity.

“It’s not an us versus them, it’s a we,” Navarro said.

But he said the community must not forget the role of his department in protecting life and property. Navarro would not expect any other officer patrolling the streets to kneel with protesters and he has instructed officers to avoid conversations with demonstrators.

“They must remain vigilant and focused and it is not their job to engage in discussions,” Navarro said. “People may think it’s very militaristic. It’s planned that way. They’re not there to kneel. They are there to make sure things don’t get out of hand.”

Force is sometimes necessary, Navarro said. Officers deployed tear gas and other chemical agents and fired less-lethal projectile rounds on several nights when, he asserted, they were provoked by demonstrators acting aggressively toward them or repeatedly disobeying curfews.

Navarro has heard the voices of those who say acts of vandalism represent deep rage from oppressed people facing off against unyielding systemic racism. But Navarro questions those who act out without considering the consequences to the people or businesses who must clean up the wreckage.

“The things that have been going on over the last five days has been very upsetting,” Navarro said.

“When I see my officers walking in injured from things being thrown at them, (fireworks) shot at them,” he said. “They’re wiped out, going home to their families, coming back to face the same issues again and again and again. I don’t think people see that. That’s what upsets me.”

Navarro, 50, is Mexican American and grew up in Orange and San Bernardino counties. His parents, from Arizona, spoke Spanish at home and he describes his language competency as modest, able to understand more than he can communicate.

Navarro’s family is full of police officers, Christian pastors, nurses, a social worker and teacher. Some members of his family have had negative experiences with racism. He recalled hearing from an uncle who was detained by law enforcement for a great length of time in Georgia for a minor traffic infraction. He declined to go into detail but said it was a troubling encounter that spurred serious conversations within his family.

Navarro said he does not feel he has ever truly experienced the brunt of racism beyond derogatory names, usually from a person being arrested.

“I could not sit with someone in the community who has had to go through those trials and say I have been in those shoes,” Navarro said.

Navarro was promoted to chief last August to replace retiring chief Hank Schreeder. His goal as chief is to build a department that represents the community it serves and to create many relationships within a city of about 180,000 people.

Since the protests ignited last week, Navarro has reached out to local organizations that work with young people to find out how they can work together.

Some of those community conversations began last year when he took the helm of the department, sessions with leaders from various communities aimed at ensuring the police department has deep connections to the people it serves, Navarro said. The pandemic and health orders keeping people home have stalled those meetings, but Navarro said he and city community outreach staffers are putting this back on top as a priority.

“That’s what people forget: We’re each other’s neighbors. We all have families,” Navarro said. “People need to latch on the hope that, ‘I’m just like that person.’ We can’t do that when people are throwing bottles at us.”

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

