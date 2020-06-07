‘We’re not going to tolerate that here’: Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro says there is no room for racism

The past week has ripped open a wound on the American body, as protests have erupted in virtually every city in the nation. That includes Santa Rosa, where hundreds have marched daily and 160 people have been arrested. Time and again, we saw variations of the same image: a line of law enforcement officers in full riot gear and a group of passionate, sometimes angry, demonstrators, staring across a space of yards that felt like a hopeless divide. To illustrate how we got to this moment, and how we might get through, The Press Democrat spoke to two participants, a young man who says there is a fundamental bias in law enforcement culture and a police chief responsible for preserving order at a time of intense unrest in Santa Rosa.

---

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro feels a “spark of hope” for the future in the peaceful moments of protest that have shut down streets in Sonoma County and across the country over the last week, part of a national outcry over the death of George Floyd.

Navarro said he shares the public’s grief and anger over Minneapolis police officers’ treatment of Floyd, a black man killed when a white officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

A 28-year lawman and former Navy airman, Navarro is also deeply troubled by the vandalism to local businesses and the violence committed by some demonstrators against his officers, whom he knows as community members and protectors. Their role — and his, Navarro says — is to defend the public from harm to life and property.

“I don’t want to take anything away from what happened to Mr. Floyd. I stand with the community in just as much anger as they have,” Navarro said. “I also want people to know in this community: That is not us.”

Navarro, Santa Rosa’s first Latino police chief, stepped out of his duties managing the city’s “coordinated chaos” last week to talk about the conflict roiling the nation and his work running a 180-officer law enforcement agency charged with keeping the peace at a time of unrest. He’s made a point to get out into the streets to spend time among marchers, but has spent most of the week’s very long days managing the department’s response inside police headquarters.

Navarro said it would be impossible for him to define the complex problems at the core of this national turmoil, but he does believe there is widespread agreement on one thing. “We have to do better as a society,” he said.

Floyd’s death is triggering a national acknowledgment that racism remains a problem within American society, he said. Navarro said some law enforcement departments are grappling with bias and racism within their ranks, but that prejudice does not define the profession as a whole.

“We’re not going to tolerate that here,” Navarro said.

He views Santa Rosa as a world ahead.

“There is racism in our nation right now, and I think some parts of the country are worse than others,” Navarro said. “We are still as a profession, nationally, dealing with that. Locally, in my department I want people to know what we’ve already done to make sure we’re hiring the best people and we’re hiring people you can trust.”