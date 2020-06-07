Subscribe

‘The reopening of a wound that never healed’: why one man protested in Santa Rosa

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2020, 12:07AM

The past week has ripped open a wound on the American body, as protests have erupted in virtually every city in the nation. That includes Santa Rosa, where hundreds have marched daily and 160 people have been arrested. Time and again, we saw variations of the same image: a line of law enforcement officers in full riot gear and a group of passionate, sometimes angry, demonstrators, staring across a space of yards that felt like a hopeless divide. To illustrate how we got to this moment, and how we might get through, The Press Democrat spoke to two participants, a young man who says there is a fundamental bias in law enforcement culture and a police chief responsible for preserving order at a time of intense unrest in Santa Rosa.

Omar Paz Jr. wasn’t looking to get arrested. In fact, he hadn’t necessarily planned to attend the demonstrations at all last Tuesday, the fifth day of angry protests in downtown Santa Rosa following George Floyd’s death beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

But at about 10 p.m. that evening, Paz found himself at the intersection of Mendocino and Pacific avenues as lines of Santa Rosa police officers advanced from all sides.

Their ferocity surprised him.

“Three women within a 15-minute interval were going up and talking to or yelling at police,” Paz said. “Not touching them. Getting close. All three were tackled, thrown to the ground, handled viciously for what isn’t really a threat when you’re in full riot gear.”

Paz and his younger sister, Raquel, wound up spending 16 hours in the Sonoma County jail, they said. They passed most of that time worrying about their mother, who is undergoing chemotherapy treatments for ovarian and stomach cancer, and their older sister, who has significant mental and physical disabilities.

When released Wednesday, they immediately confirmed that both family members were safe. Twenty-five minutes later, they were at Santa Rosa Plaza, supporting another demonstration organized by high school kids they had met the day before.

“It was a community in grief,” Paz said. “It was the reopening of a wound that never healed. The Andy Lopez incident just combines and rolls into George Floyd, into Ahmaud Arbery, into so many other instances.”

Paz’s arrest for breaking curfew is a strange development for a boy who once dreamed of being a SWAT team member.

He had a traditional vision of law officers when he was young. They put bad guys in jail. They helped kids get off drugs. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that?

As he got older, though, Paz began to see two separate realities of Sonoma County, and two separate approaches to police work here. He witnessed it firsthand, because he was one of the few who could pass freely between the two worlds.

Paz, 26, got his light complexion and blue eyes from his mother, whose ancestry is German-Italian. Raquel more closely resembles their father, who immigrated to California from Mexico at the age of 14.

It didn’t take Omar long to realize that people who looked like Raquel were much more likely to be harassed by the cops than people who looked like him. Paz’s older stepsisters, Latina on both sides, had friends who were killed by law enforcement, he said.

At Santa Rosa Junior College, Paz studied under professors who described the mass incarceration that has eviscerated black culture, and explained the roots of modern policing in the bounty hunters who served slave owners. Through his involvement in the Black Student Union at SRJC, he discovered that the police experiences of African Americans were much more troubled than his own.

Paz was still at SRJC in 2013 when Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Erick Gelhaus shot and killed Andy Lopez, a 13-year-old boy carrying an airsoft gun designed to look like an AK-47, in a largely Mexican American neighborhood in southwest Santa Rosa. Paz was appalled.

He became part of the 21-person Sonoma County Community and Local Law Enforcement Task Force, formed in the wake of the shooting, and later chair of the Community Engagement and Healing Subcommittee.

A key mission of that subcommittee was canvassing Santa Rosans, especially minorities, on their interactions with the police.

“Ninety percent were just awful experiences, among all people in all backgrounds,” Paz said. “By and large, it reinforced the idea that this is Sonoma’s reality as much as anywhere.”

He knows that for black Americans, the violence has been an unbroken chain. Trayvon Martin. Eric Garner. Michael Brown. Tamir Rice. Philando Castile. Stephon Clark. George Floyd, with countless untold victims before them.

When Paz heard of Floyd’s death, he couldn’t watch the video at first. He knew it would only make him cry. When he finally watched a couple days later, his reaction was: “What the (bleep)?’”

He wasn’t alone. Americans have taken to the streets in the most massive wave of national protest at least since the Vietnam War. In many cities, police have met the challenge with force.

Coincidentally, Andy Lopez’s birthday (it would have been his 20th) fell on Tuesday, as the protests raged. Omar and Raquel joined the mourners on Sebastopol Road, then marched with the crowd to downtown Santa Rosa. As day turned to night, Omar suggested going home. He was hungry, and his hips were sore from all the walking.

But Raquel, just days after completing a master’s program in social work at Long Beach State, was eager to reconnect with her community. And Omar, knowing there had been arrests and some violence, wasn’t about to abandon her.

Paz said the protest that night was everything he wanted it to be — large, passionate, focused, peaceful. He would later describe seeing a report to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors stating demonstrators had thrown rocks at police and destroyed property that night.

“I was there, and I didn’t see it,” Paz said. He witnessed nothing worse, he said, than a few bottle rockets and protesters banging skateboards on street signs.

In the largely white, professional neighborhood around SRJC, Paz said, residents applauded the marchers. Some invited people in to use the bathroom and grab a bottle of water. But he noticed, right away, how edgy police officers were. For several nights they had seen signs reading “All Cops Are Bastards” and “F*ck 12” — a reference to narcotics squads — and heard chants of “No justice, no peace, no racist police,” often yelled right in their faces.

“They were angry,” Paz said. “They were ready, in full riot gear, to pull the triggers. Unlike other situations, they were clearly not responding to any antagonism. Just my opinion, they were fully prepared for something I don’t think was ever gonna happen. Which is just more senseless violence.”

Paz insists he never heard a warning from police that night. They waited until the group marching north on Mendocino Avenue paused for a rest, then charged in. Paz said the last thing from the demonstrators’ mouths was a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” for Lopez.

He was disturbed by what he saw next. He said one young woman had hair extensions pulled from her head in the chaos. After people were subdued, he said, he saw several cops kicking the extension around the street, as if playing a game.

Omar and Raquel wound up being processed in the parking structure at SRJC, the institution that helped launch them toward college (Omar has a bachelor’s degree in Latin American-Latino Studies and Sociology from UC Santa Cruz) and better lives.

Paz knows many residents of his county are defending, or even applauding, the recent actions of law enforcement. They cite the destruction of property the previous Saturday, which included broken windows at several businesses and a church.

Paz does not advocate vandalism, and he feels bad for affected small business owners. He also believes this concern over “goods” is a symptom of a dysfunctional consumer society.

“That leaves us feeling so much sympathy for something that is replaceable, versus something that isn’t, which is a life,” Paz said. “Which is a history, a legacy, an unwritten story that is snuffed out within a few seconds.”

Despite his anger and disappointment, Paz remains relentlessly optimistic. And he is buoyed by the spirited dialogue that has followed Floyd’s death.

Paz has specific ideas regarding police practices. He would like law enforcement to be built around serving neighborhoods rather than merely patrolling them. He wants to see equipment and tactics demilitarized. Most of all, he wants accountability and responsiveness. Taking a knee as a show of solidarity with protesters? Eh. Maybe.

“When there’s sincerity behind that kind of action, because there is a want and a sincerity for both sides to build trust, I am 100% in support of it,” Paz said. “When it’s a photo op, when it’s weaponized to bring back complacency, to normalize and humanize and kind of restart a media narrative of good PR? That will enrage me.”

Paz sits where a lot of Americans do — sorting through a mixture of rage and fear and the tentative stirrings of belief that positive change is coming.

“I think it’s part of the work,” he said, “to allow yourself to feel that hope and that optimism, with the understanding that the struggle is near endless, but the results are always gonna be worth it.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

