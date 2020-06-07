‘The reopening of a wound that never healed’: why one man protested in Santa Rosa

The past week has ripped open a wound on the American body, as protests have erupted in virtually every city in the nation. That includes Santa Rosa, where hundreds have marched daily and 160 people have been arrested. Time and again, we saw variations of the same image: a line of law enforcement officers in full riot gear and a group of passionate, sometimes angry, demonstrators, staring across a space of yards that felt like a hopeless divide. To illustrate how we got to this moment, and how we might get through, The Press Democrat spoke to two participants, a young man who says there is a fundamental bias in law enforcement culture and a police chief responsible for preserving order at a time of intense unrest in Santa Rosa.

---

Omar Paz Jr. wasn’t looking to get arrested. In fact, he hadn’t necessarily planned to attend the demonstrations at all last Tuesday, the fifth day of angry protests in downtown Santa Rosa following George Floyd’s death beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

But at about 10 p.m. that evening, Paz found himself at the intersection of Mendocino and Pacific avenues as lines of Santa Rosa police officers advanced from all sides.

Their ferocity surprised him.

“Three women within a 15-minute interval were going up and talking to or yelling at police,” Paz said. “Not touching them. Getting close. All three were tackled, thrown to the ground, handled viciously for what isn’t really a threat when you’re in full riot gear.”

Paz and his younger sister, Raquel, wound up spending 16 hours in the Sonoma County jail, they said. They passed most of that time worrying about their mother, who is undergoing chemotherapy treatments for ovarian and stomach cancer, and their older sister, who has significant mental and physical disabilities.

When released Wednesday, they immediately confirmed that both family members were safe. Twenty-five minutes later, they were at Santa Rosa Plaza, supporting another demonstration organized by high school kids they had met the day before.

“It was a community in grief,” Paz said. “It was the reopening of a wound that never healed. The Andy Lopez incident just combines and rolls into George Floyd, into Ahmaud Arbery, into so many other instances.”

Paz’s arrest for breaking curfew is a strange development for a boy who once dreamed of being a SWAT team member.

He had a traditional vision of law officers when he was young. They put bad guys in jail. They helped kids get off drugs. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that?

As he got older, though, Paz began to see two separate realities of Sonoma County, and two separate approaches to police work here. He witnessed it firsthand, because he was one of the few who could pass freely between the two worlds.

Paz, 26, got his light complexion and blue eyes from his mother, whose ancestry is German-Italian. Raquel more closely resembles their father, who immigrated to California from Mexico at the age of 14.

It didn’t take Omar long to realize that people who looked like Raquel were much more likely to be harassed by the cops than people who looked like him. Paz’s older stepsisters, Latina on both sides, had friends who were killed by law enforcement, he said.