Healdsburg protest of police brutality draws hundreds as curfew ends in Santa Rosa

After five nights of demonstrations in Santa Rosa, the national movement against police brutality spread to the heart of Sonoma County’s Wine Country, with hundreds of protesters lining Healdsburg’s main thoroughfare in a show of solidarity Thursday night.

As many as 600 people came together at the corner of the city’s downtown plaza to join in spirited chants and flash homemade signs with messages of peace and justice for people of color. Many of the passing drivers honked their horns and waved their raised fists out of their windows in solidarity, building the volume of the impassioned rally just steps from the city square’s boutique shops and restaurants.

The protest, which kicked off in the plaza at 6 p.m., had initially been planned by another organizer on social media before being canceled. But the Healdsburg Peace Project, a city mainstay, picked up the slack and reconstituted the event as part of its weekly Thursday meetup.

“It’s really important for us to be here and support the movement,” said Healdsburg resident Heather Svendsen, who along with partner Ralf Medloff wore face coverings to limit the spread of the coronavirus. “We have a lot of white privilege here in Healdsburg — and it is white privilege — so this is about helping change the experience in our country for all races and ethnicities.”

Downtown Santa Rosa was comparatively quiet Thursday, the first night since a citywide curfew was lifted.

Protests kicked off in Santa Rosa on Saturday over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed Memorial Day in Minneapolis by a white police officer who pressed his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd’s death has spurred massive demonstrations across the country about police brutality and discrimination against people of color.

After reports of violence and vandalism during the protests over the weekend, the city imposed an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew Monday “to keep the community safe,” said Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro. Windsor soon followed in implementing a 9 p.m. curfew. Both cities’ curfews expired Thursday morning and were not extended.

Since Saturday, Santa Rosa police have arrested about 160 people associated with the demonstrations, according to Lt. Jeneane Kucker. Most of the arrests were for violating the citywide curfew.

After about an hour, protesters from the Healdsburg rally that spanned more than a full city block marched north. They passed several boarded up shops on the square, stopping at the Healdsburg Police Department. There, they kneeled and chanted phrases including, “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Black Lives Matter” before continuing on into neighborhoods throughout the city of about 12,000 people.

Two police officers took a knee and pounded fists with members of the crowd near the city’s roundabout in a show of support.

The gathering of hundreds of people in tight spaces has concerned local officials, including Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public officer, who has warned it could result a spike locally in cases of the coronavirus. But demonstrators Thursday mostly minded social distancing measures as they encroached upon the street to join the rallying cry for equal treatment and an end to the American police state.

“I don’t know what it’s like to be black,” said Cristal Lopez, 23, of Healdsburg, wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt. “But I do know my experience, and my family was worried about me being out here. There are risks involved because of COVID, but black people risk their lives every day, so it’s worth it to me.”