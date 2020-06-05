Sonoma County delays requirement for businesses to use coronavirus screening app

Sonoma County has delayed its mandate for workers and employers to use a coronavirus screening app by June 1 because Apple has yet to approve a key part of the digital tool.

The county decided last week to postpone a requirement contained in a late May public health order from Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, that workers and their bosses use an app the county paid IBM to develop, or an equivalent alternative that reports the same information.

The SoCo Covid-19 Check app presents a series of questions for employers and workers to answer to check for potential coronavirus symptoms and close contacts before workers start their shifts.

The Android version of the app is fully available for use, and the Apple version is available for employees. But the county is still waiting on Apple’s approval of the version of the app that works for employers, said Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county Department of Health Services.

“I do not know when Apple will give us their approval and we await it on a daily basis,” he said.

Once Apple gives its full blessing, the county will put out an announcement giving a one-week notification before the app’s use will be mandatory, Lal said.

It’s unclear how many people have downloaded the app onto iOS devices. It’s received 33 ratings in the Apple App Store, with an aggregate 1.9 out of 5 so far, with some reviewers questioning the usefulness of the product or pointing out the lack of an employer side.

In Google Play Store, through which at least 1,000 people have downloaded the app onto Android devices, 10 ratings give it a 2.3 out of 5.

