Santa Rosa opens rental assistance program to residents affected by coronavirus pandemic
Santa Rosa is accepting applications for a rental assistance program to help an estimated 50 households affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The city in May approved a plan to set aside more than $600,000 in federal funds to create a program to help qualified families pay rent through 2020. Applicants who are accepted will pay 30% of their household income for rent with the public funds making up the rest.
Information on eligibility criteria and how to apply can be accessed at srcity.org/3258. People without internet access can call 707-543-3305.
A random selection process will winnow out online applications.
Applications are being accepted through June 10.
Santa Rosa needed approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development because the program draws funding from grants previously intended for affordable housing projects.