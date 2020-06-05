Subscribe

Follow live: Police protesters gather in Healdsburg

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 4, 2020, 6:06PM
Updated 26 minutes ago

Hundreds of people have gathered in Healdsburg on Thursday to protest racism and violence against people of color at the hands of law enforcement.

Thursday marks the sixth day of police protests in Sonoma County, which mirror demonstrations nationwide sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes while arresting him. Chauvin was fired from the police department and charged with second-degree murder.

The Healdsburg protest began at 6 p.m. at the downtown plaza. Follow reporter Kevin Fixler at @kfixler for updates on the story.

