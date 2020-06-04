William Barr defends aggressive response to protests, acknowledges 'long-standing' black concerns about police

WASHINGTON - In his most extensive comments yet on the civil unrest gripping the country, Attorney General William Barr defended law enforcement's aggressive, militaristic response to protests while acknowledging the "long-standing" concerns with police that were exposed by the recent death of a black man in Minnesota while in custody.

Speaking from Justice Department headquarters and flanked by the leaders of all of the agency's law enforcement components, Barr sought to strike a somber tone.

He stressed the "horror" of watching the video that captured a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd - whose death sparked the protests gripping the country - and took pains to note it "exposes concerns that reach far beyond this particular case."

"It is undeniable that many African Americans lack confidence in our American criminal justice system," Barr said. "This must change."

But Barr also vigorously defended the aggressive law enforcement response he has spearheaded in response to demonstrations, including police's move Monday to use horses and gas to push back largely peaceful protesters at Lafayette Square, just outside the White House. The episode has elicited an intense backlash against both Barr and President Donald Trump.

Strikingly, the attorney general voiced particular approval of Trump's decision to walk across the street and pose for a photo at St. John's Church soon after the demonstrators had been forced away. Barr said the decision had been made earlier in the day to extend the security perimeter outside the White House, and there was "no correlation" between that and Trump going to the church. Barr was among those who posed for a photo with the president.

"I don't necessarily view that as a political act," Barr said. "I think it was entirely appropriate for him to do."

Barr has personally orchestrated the stunning show of force on District of Columbia streets in recent weeks to end the sometimes violent demonstrations - a response which has drawn criticism for escalating tensions in a particularly fraught time. The Washington Post had reported previously that Barr personally directed law enforcement on the ground in Lafayette Square to move back the protesters, after showing up to the scene and being surprised the perimeter had not already been extended.

Barr addressed the controversy for the first time Thursday. He said the violence in the District. "came to a crescendo over the weekend" in Lafayette Square, where demonstrators threw projectiles, burned down a historical building and set a fire in St. John's Church across the street.

From Saturday to Thursday, he said, there had been 114 injuries to law enforcement and 22 hospitalizations - most of those for concussions or serious head injuries. Barr said that on Monday, Trump asked him to "coordinate the various federal law enforcement agencies" - including those in the Department of Homeland Security, which is normally outside the Justice Department purview.

Barr said he made the decision early Monday to move the security perimeter northward by a block, and later, around 2 p.m., met with law enforcement agencies to lay out a plan for doing so.

"It was our hope to be able to do that relatively quickly, before many demonstrators appeared that day," Barr said. But he said officials could not get units in place quickly enough.

Barr emphasized that many protesters have been peaceful, and blamed "extremist agitators" for exploiting the situation. He said the agitators have "a variety of different political persuasions." He named only one, though - the antifa, or anti-fascist, ideology, which Trump has also sought to blame for the violence. Barr said the Justice Department was also "seeing foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence."