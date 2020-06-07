Subscribe

Windsor Town Green revived as businesses reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

ANN CARRANZA
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 6, 2020, 6:11PM

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

When Windsor developed its Town Green in the early 2000s, civic leaders and developers vowed it would give Sonoma County’s youngest city a vital public gathering space.

And for much of the past two decades, the Green has delivered on that promise, playing host to movies and festivals, kids’ birthday parties and picnic lunches.

For most of this spring, though, the gatherings were on hold, with public events paused and many adjacent businesses either closed or open in a limited capacity because of public health directives aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the past two weeks, though, activity at the Town Green has started to pick up again, with residents cleared to gather in the park, restaurants getting approval to reopen for patio dining on May 23 and indoor dining as of Saturday, and the library reopening for curbside pickup.

KC American Kitchen, which specializes in American comfort food and boasts a massive outdoor patio, has not suffered as much as owner David Cully thought it would when he first closed the doors on March 18, after the shutdown order from Sonoma County Public Health.

Although the restaurant closed for three weeks in response to the stay-home orders, it reopened for takeout with curbside pickup and did a brisk business.

KC is in a pretty good place, with a 1,400-square-foot patio installed about five years ago.

“The patio is the smartest thing we’ve ever done,” he said. “People want to be out and about and have people wait on them.”

Cully said people have gotten tears in their eyes just at doing something as normal as eating a meal out. They also feel safer outdoors.

The patio is in the shade, with both heaters and misters, for the comfort of KC’s customers. It currently has 24 outside tables and can seat about 45 people. As of Saturday, Sonoma County now allows indoor dining as well with 6-foot distancing between tables.

Cully and his wife, Kathy, are no strangers to disaster. They lost their home in the Tubbs fire in 2017 and just moved into their rebuilt home on April 1.

“We’ve just moved back in and have had a lot to do and the time to do it,” said Cully, 62.

They operated the Center Street Deli in Healdsburg for 10 years before being offered a “carrot” by Windsor Town Green developer Orrin Thiessen about 15 years ago. They brought a following with them from Healdsburg when they opened the new restaurant.

“We never looked back,” Cully said, citing the difference between being a renter in Healdsburg and being the owner of the physical restaurant in Windsor.

“The business has been amazingly successful, right from the beginning,” Cully continued. “We’re in a comfort zone about food, and we have a loyal following.” He said most customers are local, meaning from Windsor and Healdsburg.

Cully said he had become worried the weekend before the initial health order came down. “I was anxious about my crew and people touching everything,” he said. He had already decided to close.

The restaurant was closed for about three weeks before opening back up with to-go food, both pickup and delivery.

“I debated just walking away for a year, to let (the virus) pass me over,” Cully said. “But I’m so glad I made the decision to move forward.”

They ran a somewhat brisk business in takeout food, though it wasn’t the same. He had to worry about labor, overhead and the business running lean, with just a few people working.

Cully worked with the Windsor branch of Exchange Bank for a loan under the federal Paycheck Protection Program. He said the process went smoothly and that Jim Curry, vice president and branch manager, “cares about the people in the community.”

As of last week, KC American Kitchen was doing about 80% of the business it was doing pre-shutdown, with 50% of the seating, and Cully is feeling very optimistic. People are seated on a first-come, first-served basis, with only last Sunday having a wait time for meals. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“Windsor is a wonderful place to do business,” Cully said. “We love being in Windsor, we really do.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Bishnu Pandey of the Himalayan Restaurant. Pandey runs the business with his wife, Suvrach, 43.

Early on they did takeout and delivery. More recently, they opened their patio, which seats from 20 to 24 people. The town of Windsor allowed them to extend the area to make it larger.

“We were doing good business with the takeout,” said Pandey. “People have come out to help the business and to help the restaurants.”

The restaurant was closed for about four weeks and opened the last week of April for delivery and curbside pickup. Pandey said that people have been behaving very well and he’s had no problems. People are masked appropriately and are “kind to each other and respectful to each other.”

“Sometimes people are fighting around the country, but in Windsor, people are nice and we don’t have to tell them, they follow the rules,” Pandey said. “The county where we live makes us stronger.”

He went on to say that, like Cully, he found things not to be as bad as they expected at first. He’s been in Windsor for many years and expects to grow as the town grows.

Tim Ricard works in the economic development office for the town of Windsor. He said they were as proactive as possible from the earliest time they could be.

They created signs for food businesses that were open, then for curbside retail, delivering a total of 100 signs to help them. The town also created a one-page encroachment form, to allow for variances for outside dining.

They ran several programs, including “Meal with the Mayor” videos to promote restaurants. They are working on a branding and marketing effort to create a strong branding identity for Windsor as rules are relaxed further.

“We’re hopeful for (some) of the concerts and movie nights” returning, Ricard said. They have not canceled and hope they’ll be able to continue with those plans in September and October.

He also said that retail, because it depends on people looking at merchandise, has been more of a challenge. In-store shopping also was allowed to resume Saturday.

“Many of the businesses, like bikes and jewelry, are ‘experiential,’ ” he said. They’ve had to rely on their relationships with their clients and showcasing their wares on social media.

“The town has been proactive to support our businesses in creative ways,” he said.

Lorene Romero, president and CEO of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, echoes the hope for summer and fall nights on the Green. Currently the nights starting in early September and through October have not been canceled. The final decision will be made at the July 20 Town Council meeting.

The Windsor Certified Farmers Market has been operating as an essential service, with farmers lining up to sell produce to an appreciative public. Romero said she’s working the market as a volunteer, as the booths she usually covers are not essential and were closed.

Before the pandemic, she would sell mimosas and bloody marys as a fundraiser for the chamber and, at a separate booth, provide organ donation information for living donors as well as organ recipients. More recently, she has worked as a greeter, providing hand sanitizer and masks to help protect the market’s patrons from the coronavirus.

In addition, she offers gentle reminders about wearing masks. Two booths at the market are selling face masks.

