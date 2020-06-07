Windsor Town Green revived as businesses reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

When Windsor developed its Town Green in the early 2000s, civic leaders and developers vowed it would give Sonoma County’s youngest city a vital public gathering space.

And for much of the past two decades, the Green has delivered on that promise, playing host to movies and festivals, kids’ birthday parties and picnic lunches.

For most of this spring, though, the gatherings were on hold, with public events paused and many adjacent businesses either closed or open in a limited capacity because of public health directives aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the past two weeks, though, activity at the Town Green has started to pick up again, with residents cleared to gather in the park, restaurants getting approval to reopen for patio dining on May 23 and indoor dining as of Saturday, and the library reopening for curbside pickup.

KC American Kitchen, which specializes in American comfort food and boasts a massive outdoor patio, has not suffered as much as owner David Cully thought it would when he first closed the doors on March 18, after the shutdown order from Sonoma County Public Health.

Although the restaurant closed for three weeks in response to the stay-home orders, it reopened for takeout with curbside pickup and did a brisk business.

KC is in a pretty good place, with a 1,400-square-foot patio installed about five years ago.

“The patio is the smartest thing we’ve ever done,” he said. “People want to be out and about and have people wait on them.”

Cully said people have gotten tears in their eyes just at doing something as normal as eating a meal out. They also feel safer outdoors.

The patio is in the shade, with both heaters and misters, for the comfort of KC’s customers. It currently has 24 outside tables and can seat about 45 people. As of Saturday, Sonoma County now allows indoor dining as well with 6-foot distancing between tables.

Cully and his wife, Kathy, are no strangers to disaster. They lost their home in the Tubbs fire in 2017 and just moved into their rebuilt home on April 1.

“We’ve just moved back in and have had a lot to do and the time to do it,” said Cully, 62.

They operated the Center Street Deli in Healdsburg for 10 years before being offered a “carrot” by Windsor Town Green developer Orrin Thiessen about 15 years ago. They brought a following with them from Healdsburg when they opened the new restaurant.

“We never looked back,” Cully said, citing the difference between being a renter in Healdsburg and being the owner of the physical restaurant in Windsor.

“The business has been amazingly successful, right from the beginning,” Cully continued. “We’re in a comfort zone about food, and we have a loyal following.” He said most customers are local, meaning from Windsor and Healdsburg.

Cully said he had become worried the weekend before the initial health order came down. “I was anxious about my crew and people touching everything,” he said. He had already decided to close.

The restaurant was closed for about three weeks before opening back up with to-go food, both pickup and delivery.