Santa Rosa man arrested after using Maserati to hit man walking his dog, Sheriff's Office says

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Wednesday after the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said he drove his car into a man walking his dog, seriously injuring the pedestrian and killing the dog.

Juan Mendoza-Meza, 30, was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury and felony cruelty to an animal, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He remained in custody on a no-bail hold.

Deputies responded to Las Lomas Road near Central Avenue in Boyes Hot Springs at 9 a.m. Monday, after receiving reports of a car hitting a pedestrian, the Sheriff’s Office said. They learned that a man was walking his dog, a terrier mix, when he saw a white Maserati driving toward him at a high speed.

As the Maserati passed him, the man yelled at the driver — later identified as Mendoza-Meza — to slow down. The car came to a complete stop and Mendoza-Meza put the car in reverse. He then accelerated, hitting the victim and the dog with the car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The dog died from its injuries, and the victim was transported to a local hospital. He was still at the hospital Thursday but is expected to survive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After asking the public for help, Sheriff’s Office Detectives found the Maserati backed into a driveway on Elmwood Terrace in west Santa Rosa on Wednesday because of an anonymous tip. The one-block street is near Stony Point Road and West Third Street.

The trunk of the Maserati had significant damage. At 4:38 p.m. that same day, detectives found Mendoza-Meza at a residence on Butterfly Lane off of Santa Rosa Avenue, and subsequently took him into custody.