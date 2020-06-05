Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expands war on dissent

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is expected to sign sweeping anti-terrorism legislation that critics said Thursday would allow authorities to classify government opponents as terrorists and detain people for critical social media posts.

The measure, which has passed both houses of Congress, neared finalization as the United Nations released a scathing report that cites widespread human rights violations under Duterte, including the extrajudicial killing of more than 8,000 people.

Despite years of international and domestic criticism over rights abuses, Duterte appears eager to double down on his strategy of suppressing dissent and to give the police an even freer hand to crack down.

Critics said the legislation was so broadly written that it would allow the arrest and detention of people without a warrant or a charge for criticizing the government or acts such as causing property damage or carrying a weapon.

“It’s obvious that the bill is not after real terrorists,” said Sen. Leila de Lima, a critic of Duterte who has been imprisoned for more than three years. “There is a new crime here, called inciting to terrorism. Just protest against not receiving aid amid the pandemic, and they can charge you with ‘inciting.’ ”

Duterte, 75, won election in 2016 on a pledge to kill 100,000 c riminals in his first six months in office and dump so many bodies in Manila Bay that the “fish will grow fat.” He is scheduled to step down in 2022 at the end of a six-year term.

Anti-terrorism council

The new legislation would create an anti-terrorism council to be appointed by the president that would have the authority to designate individuals and organizations as terrorists. Anyone labeled a terrorist or suspected of belonging to a designated group could be detained without a warrant.

It would also classify many acts that are already crimes as terrorism, including engaging in acts that cause death, injury or property damage; making, possessing or transporting weapons; or any acts deemed to undermine public safety. Some crimes could bring heavier punishment if prosecuted as acts of terrorism.

The head of the National Union of People’s Lawyers, Edre Olalia, said the measure would undermine basic freedoms that were restored by the Filipino people in 1986 when they ousted the dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

As president, Duterte has mused about placing the entire country under martial law and called Marcos his idol.

Includes social media posts

If the anti-terrorism bill were to become law, it would give Duterte’s hand-picked council the power to designate opponents as terrorists who could then be held without charges for up to 24 days, Olalia said.

“Critics, dissenters, opponents and even ordinary folks that ruffle the feathers of the powerful and favored can be arrested without a judicial warrant and mistakenly, wrongly or maliciously labeled a terrorist,” he said.

The head of the rights group Karapatan, Cristina Palabay, said social media posts were not singled out in the bill but would be covered if they were construed as inciting terrorism.

“While there is no specific provision, any article or post on social media that may be interpreted as acts of incitement to terrorism can be penalized,” she said. “And that is among the most dangerous provisions of the bill that infringes on freedom of expression and other fundamental rights.”

Duterte has not commented publicly on the specifics of the bill but urged the House of Representatives on Monday to speed up its passage.