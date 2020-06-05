President Trump sends troops home from Washington, DC

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump agreed Thursday to begin sending home 82nd Airborne Division troops he had ordered to Washington, temporarily easing a contentious standoff with the Pentagon over the role of the armed forces in quelling protests that have broken out across the nation.

None of the active-duty forces ever actually deployed in Washington, instead remaining on alert outside the city while National Guard troops took up position near the White House and elsewhere around town. But they became caught up in a confrontation pitting a commander in chief intent on demonstrating strength in the face of street demonstrations versus a military command resistant to being drawn into domestic law enforcement or election year politics.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper initially tried to send home a small portion of the 1,600 active-duty troops Wednesday, only to have Trump order him to reverse course during an angry meeting. The president finally acquiesced Thursday, according to an administration official who asked not to be named discussing internal deliberations, but it did not appear the two men spoke directly.

Esper ordered 700 airborne soldiers to head back to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, by evening, and a Pentagon official said the remaining 900 soldiers from the division as well as a military police unit from Fort Drum, New York, could begin withdrawing as early as Friday. More than 2,000 National Guard forces remain in Washington, a number set to climb to 4,500.

Protesters returned to the White House on Thursday to find that National Guard units that had established a perimeter blocks away had pulled back, allowing the crowds all the way up to the northern edge of Lafayette Square once again.