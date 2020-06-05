Lights flash, bells ring and masks worn: This is the look of a reopened Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Bright lights. Ringing bells. And now, sneeze guards at blackjack tables, mandatory empty barstools and a dancing bartender in a bikini and face mask.

After a shutdown of 78 days, gambling resumed at 12:01 a.m. PDT Thursday in a changed Las Vegas.

“This is history,” said Donna Alexander, who came with her nephew, Eric Sanchez, from San Antonio to join the reopening throng at the Golden Nugget downtown.

“We’re just so excited to see Vegas moving again,” said Alexander, who usually visits three times a year. The shutdown “literally made me cry,” she said. “I like to gamble, but it’s the people, really.

“I just want Vegas to be normal.”

Near her on the floor stood Teddy Willoya, who had traveled 2,300 miles from Anchorage, Alaska, that day to play craps, he said. Willoya said he would stay through Monday, “maybe longer. Depends how things go.”

Patricia Gonzalez of Glendale and Tammy Bollinger of Sierra Madre, who said they were relieved to be out of chaotic Greater Los Angeles for a few days, checked into the Bellagio on Thursday morning, where they would celebrate Bollinger’s birthday. The timing was coincidental, but they said they were happy and unfazed by pandemic worries.

“We got advance reservations at restaurants and the pool,” Bollinger said. “I got a cabana so we won’t have a lot of people around us.”

The thousands of visitors who turned out Wednesday night and Thursday were facing higher, grimmer stakes than on previous visits, navigating public places in mid-pandemic and amid a national upwelling of protests over police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

What drove them to come in such times? Stir-craziness, several said.

“I’m tired of being cooped up,” said Cuong Tran, who had flown in from Dallas on a mostly full flight. He added, however, that the widespread protests worried him.

Violence in Las Vegas included two shootings Monday night and early Tuesday. In one, an armed man was fatally shot by Las Vegas Metro Police near the city’s federal courthouse. In the other, a police officer was shot in the head near Circus Circus casino and was reported in critical condition.

Most travelers interviewed said they had made their plans before those incidents unfolded. Arriving, these travelers found an abridged Las Vegas: Many stores and restaurants are still closed, virtually all live entertainment is forbidden and all visible workers are under orders to wear masks (although many guests, given the option, chose not to). Also, the temperature Thursday afternoon was expected to top 105.

Still, people came. The result, on Thursday, was a singular pop-culture moment: the awakening of America’s leading hedonist playground at a time of risk to the nation’s physical and psychological health.

“It’s a little bit weird” to be working when so many are protesting, Bellagio bartender Alec Williams said. But he was glad to be on the job.

“We’ll see how it goes,” said Ron Hornik, stationed at a Bellagio craps table awaiting his first customer (who would be required to wear a face covering because of the game’s relatively intimate dimensions). A hotel spokeswoman said that as it adapted to new anti-pandemic measures, it would aim to reach no more than 30% of its usual capacity.

“Everyone has been good,” said Emyli Augustine, an EMT who was checking the temperatures of Bellagio guests as they lined up at the reception desk.