Arson suspect held after San Jose wildfire briefly threatens homes

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 5, 2020, 8:13AM

SAN JOSE — A man suspected of setting a half-dozen spot fires in San Jose on Thursday was detained as firefighters worked to corral a blaze that briefly threatened homes, authorities said.

The fires were reported at around 6 p.m. in the dry Santa Teresa foothills near a water treatment plant. They prompted evacuations of some homes but the evacuations were lifted Thursday night.

No homes were damaged.

An 80-acre blaze was about 20% contained and firefighters planned to stay overnight, fire officials said.

A man was detained for questioning after reports that he was seen setting fires, authorities said.

