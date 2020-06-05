Subscribe

Mill Valley mayor apologizes after backlash to Black Lives Matter comment

AMY GRAFF AND ALYSSA PEREIRA
SFGATE
June 5, 2020, 11:17AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Mill Valley Mayor Sashi McEntee is walking back a comment made during a livestreamed City Council meeting Monday night regarding Black Lives Matter and the ongoing George Floyd protests across the nation.

In response to a submitted question from a constituent asking what Mill Valley is doing to show that Black Lives Matter, McEntee responded, "It is a council policy that we do not take action on issues that are not of immediate local importance."

The comment was subsequently amplified by comedian, activist and East Bay local W. Kamau Bell, who tweeted it with the caption, "The Bay Area always gets credit for being the most liberal & progressive place, but it often seems to go out of its way to reject that reputation."

McEntee responded to the criticism Tuesday in a written statement. It read, in part:

"Let me make it clear that the tragic death of George Floyd is of immediate local importance along with being a national issue ... As a person of color, I am acutely aware of the power and importance of words because I have been on the receiving end of bigotry myself. My comments during the meeting referred to a longstanding city council policy regarding national issues and a policy that prevents council members from discussing items that were not previously agendized in accordance with the law. It is clear that I did not express myself well or share with the community what is in my heart."

According to the Marin Independent Journal, the mayor addressed her critics at a downtown rally of more than 100 people on Thursday.

“I apologize for what I said,” she said, as reported by the newspaper. “First of all we can’t talk about things that are brought up during public open time, and two, it’s council policy we don’t take up national issues.”

The crowd jeered.

See part of the speech and reaction to it here:

