Timeline: How the coronavirus has affected Sonoma County

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 10, 2020, 5:31PM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

The first reports on the worldwide coronavirus pandemic were scattered and few, starting with brief bulletins from a remote part of China in December. The news began to spread sporadically during January as the virus turned up in other countries.

By February, concern increased as the first coronavirus death outside China was reported. In March, the international news became a local story, with the report of the first Sonoma County resident diagnosed with the disease. Now the updates are coming in hourly, as the county, state and federal governments move to address the threat.

This timeline, which includes reporting from Press Democrat news services, illustrates how the pace of the reports and responses have quickened month by month, and now day by day.

DEC. 31

The government in Wuhan, China, says health authorities are treating dozens of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause. Days later, researchers in China identify a new virus that had infected dozens of people in Asia. Officials at the time say there is no evidence that the virus is readily spread by humans. Health officials in China say they are monitoring the disease.

JAN. 11

Chinese state media report the first known death from an illness caused by the virus, which has infected dozens of people. The 61-year-old man who died was a regular customer at a market in Wuhan where the illness is believed to have originated. He had previously been found to have abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease. The report of his death comes not long before one of China’s biggest holidays, when hundreds of millions of people travel across the country to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

JAN. 20

Other countries, including the United States, confirm cases. The first confirmed cases outside mainland China occur in Japan, South Korea and Thailand, according to the World Health Organization’s first situation report. The first confirmed case in the United States comes the next day in Washington state, where a man in his 30s developed symptoms after returning from a trip to Wuhan.

JAN. 30

WHO declares a “public health emergency of international concern” in response to thousands of new cases emerging in China. A foreign ministry spokeswoman in China says her government would continue to work with WHO and other countries to protect public health. The U.S. State Department warns travelers to avoid China.

JAN. 31

The Trump administration restricts travel from China. An executive order suspends entry into the United States by any foreign nationals who have traveled to China in the past 14 days, excluding the immediate family members of American citizens or permanent residents. By this date, 213 people have died and nearly 9,800 have been infected worldwide.

FEB. 2

The first coronavirus death, a 44-year-old man in the Philippines, is reported outside China. By this point, more than 360 people have died.

FEB. 7

A Chinese doctor who tried to raise alarm about the novel coronavirus dies. Dr. Li Wenliang is hailed as a hero by many for his warning to colleagues in late December that a cluster of infections could spin out of control. The doctor, whose comments were published online, was warned by police for speaking out. He has since been exonerated by the Chinese government, which issued a “solemn apology” to his family.

FEB. 24

A passenger who had been quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield after contracting coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is transferred for quarantine to an undisclosed Sonoma County hospital. Though the patient has tested positive for the virus, they are displaying no symptoms. That person has since left the area.

MARCH 2

A Sonoma County resident who recently returned from a cruise on the Grand Princess to Mexico is the first local person to test positive for coronavirus, prompting county health officials to declare a local public health emergency. The resident was one of 78 people from Sonoma County who took the cruise. A second passenger from the cruise living locally would later test positive for the virus.

MARCH 3

A Placer County man, 71, who fell ill with COVID-19 on the Grand Princess cruise dies, becoming the first death from the illness in California.

MARCH 4

Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency designed to ramp up efforts to combat the coronavirus.

MARCH 6

The first coronavirus test kit for use by Sonoma County hospitals arrives. The Sonoma County Farm Bureau cancels its annual Ag Days celebration at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, among the first set of local cancellations related to the coronavirus.

MARCH 8

Italy locks down 16 million people, roughly a quarter of its population, in an attempt to prevent coronavirus from spreading. The U.S. death toll rises to 21, nearly all of them connected to a nursing home in Washington state.

MARCH 9

The Grand Princess cruise ship, with 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus among about 2,400 people on the ship, is allowed to dock in Oakland, where its passengers will be processed and quarantined at sites around the U.S. The ship, set to return from a round-trip voyage to Hawaii, was held off the coast of San Francisco for two days while federal, state and local officials worked to develop a plan for its passengers. The S&P 500 stock index loses about 8% of its value. Italy expands its lockdown to the entire country.

MARCH 11

The World Health Organization declares the coronavirus a global pandemic. President Donald Trump suspends most travel from continental Europe to the United States during an address from the White House. The National Basketball Association suspends its season indefinitely after Rudy Gobert, a player for the Utah Jazz, tests positive for coronavirus.

MARCH 12

The National Collegiate Athletic Association cancels its spring basketball tournaments, March Madness. Major League Baseball postpones the start of its season and the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer suspend their seasons. Disneyland closes and Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College suspend classes. The stock market posts its worst one-day loss since 1987, with the S&P 500 losing 9.5% of its value.

MARCH 13

President Trump declares a national emergency and announces he will free up $50 billion in federal resources to combat coronavirus. Sonoma County’s public health officer bans family visits to senior care facilities and public gatherings with more than 250 people.

MARCH 14

Sonoma County reports its first case of coronavirus not linked to a cruise ship or travel to China. The first person to contract COVID-19 locally is identified as a Rohnert Park Health Center employee. Public school districts in Santa Rosa, Windsor, Sonoma and Healdsburg announce they will not resume classes immediately after spring break. Spain joins Italy in implementing a national lockdown.

MARCH 15

Gov. Gavin Newsom calls for the closure of bars, winery tasting rooms, nightclubs and brewpubs, and tells restaurants to reduce their occupancy by half. He calls it a “pragmatic response to the moment.”

MARCH 16

Six Bay Area counties, but not Sonoma County, tell all residents to stay home and that only essential errands and travel to jobs considered essential are allowed. Newsom orders restaurants statewide to close dining rooms, limiting food sales to takeout or delivery only.

MARCH 17

Sonoma County officials order all residents to stay home. Sonoma County’s public health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, orders residents to stay home — apart from crucial errands — and limits all but essential business and government operations. The mandatory and unprecedented directive goes into effect a minute after midnight on March 18.

MARCH 18

As Sonoma County awakens to empty streets and closed businesses, the BottleRock music festival in Napa is postponed. The sold-out eighth annual event, originally scheduled for May 22-24 in downtown Napa, has been moved to the weekend of Oct. 2-4 because of concerns for public safety.

MARCH 19

Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all Californians to stay home. California’s 40 million residents should stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and some exercise, the governor said.

MARCH 20

The first person infected with coronavirus dies in Sonoma County as New York and Illinois tell all residents to stay home, meaning 1 in 5 Americans is now under a shutdown order.

MARCH 21

On the first weekend of shelter-in-place orders, thousands of people flock to Sonoma County's beaches, from Jenner’s Goat Rock Beach to Dillon Beach, and Bodega Bay is overwhelmed with visitors. Sonoma County officials raise the alarm that proper social distancing must be maintained.

MARCH 23

All parks in Sonoma County are closed to the public. The order includes all city, county, state and federal parks, and comes as health officials try to further enforcement of social-distancing practices.

MARCH 24

Senate leaders and the White House strike an agreement on a 2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and the health care system. Meanwhile, three Santa Rosa police officers and a Sonoma County sherrif's deputy test positive for COVID-19.

MARCH 25

The Sonoma County Office of Education recommends that schoolchildren be kept out of the classrooms through May 1, and all school districts in the county adopt that recommendation, extending home learning through that date, at least.

MARCH 26

The Oakmont Village retirement community marks its first positive test for coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in Sonoma County to 49.

MARCH 27

Sonoma County health officials announce that nearly half of the county residents to test posisitve for the coronavirus are between the ages of 18 and 49. There are 54 people in the county who have tested positive at this point, and 13 have recovered from their illness.

MARCH 28

In an exclusive interview with The Press Democrat, Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County's newly installed health officer, said she's confident the measures being taken will pay off in the long run. "There will be relief from this, and we will look back and say, ‘Wow, it was a good thing we put those orders in place. Because we saved lives,’” she said.

MARCH 29

Three new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Sonoma County on Sunday, increasing the number of local cases to 58.

MARCH 30

With coronavirus cases leaping up to 73, the county moves to extend the shelter-in-place order through May 1 to follow what the state is suggesting.

MARCH 31

Veteran Santa Rosa police detective Marylou Armer dies from complications caused by the coronavirus. Armer, an American Canyon resident, was 43 and had served in the Santa Rosa Police Department for more than 20 years.

APRIL 1

Sonoma County's colleges and public schools make it official: the school year is over. Meanwhile, New York state continues breaking away as the American epicenter of the crisis, with the state's death toll doubling in 72 hours to more than 1,900.

APRIL 2

Capt. Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, is removed as captain of the stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. The move comes days after Crozier implored his superior officers for more help as a coronavirus outbreak spread aboard the ship.

APRIL 3

Capt. Brett Crozier's crew cheers him as he exits the Theodore Roosevelt, and a massive motorcade accompanies fallen Santa Rosa officer Marylou Amer to her memorial as cases in Sonoma County rise to 105.

APRIL 4

Public health officer Sundari Mase tells Sonoma County residents that they should cover their mouths and noses with scarves, bandannas or other makeshift masks when leaving the home for essential errands and duties, affirming recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

APRIL 5

Brett Crozier, the Navy captain from Santa Rosa who was relieved of his command days earlier, reveals that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and is in quarantine.

APRIL 6

The coronavirus death toll in the United States surpasses 10,000. Overseas, British prime minister Boris Johnson is admitted to an intensive care unit with coronavirus symptoms.

APRIL 7

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces that California has secured a monthly supply of 200 million N95 respiratory and surgical masks to help protect health-care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. Also, the acting secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, resigns days after publicly disparaging Capt. Brett Crozier of Santa Rosa, the former captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

APRIL 8

Sonoma County sees its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases with 16 new cases, bringing the county's total to 83. Fifty-two of those first 83 patients had recovered.

APRIL 9

With more than 17 million Americans having filed for unemployment in a four-week span, the United States is experiencing the worst job loss since the Depression. Meanwhile, patients with lupus and other disorders are facing shortages of a key drug -- hydroxychloroquine, a drug President Donald Trump has touted numerous times in press briefings.

APRIL 10

Sonoma County sees its second death attributed to the coronavirus, health officials announce on the same day stricter quarantine orders were put in place. The death comes three weeks after the first fatality linked to the coronavirus was reported.

APRIL 11

The U.S. death toll surpasses 20,000 and becomes the world's highest total of fatalities related to the coronavirus, surpassing Italy. Close to home, the Luther Burbank Rose Parade in Santa Rosa is canceled for the first time in 70 years. The 126th annual parade had been scheduled for May 18.

APRIL 12

As of Easter Sunday, Sonoma County confirms 147 county residents with the new coronavirus. Of those, 21 were hospitalized, 61 had recovered and two people had died. Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that the White House had warnings in January about the coronavirus that went unheeded.

APRIL 13

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County's health officer, announces that everyone must wear a face covering when they go inside any building other than home, or when outside if unable to remain at least six feet away from others. The measures were to become official at the end of the week. In Washington, President Trump claims to have "total" authority over when the economy is opened back up again.

APRIL 14

Gov. Gavin Newsom lays out six goals to reach before the stay-at-home order in California can be lifted. The administration highlighted six key indicators for altering his mandate, including the ability to closely monitor and track potential cases and to prevent infection of high-risk people. Sonoma County will create its own strategies for lifting its shelter-in-place restrictions in part because the timing of the pandemic’s peak, projected to arrive in Sonoma County between May 28 and June 2, is several weeks later than statewide models, Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said.

APRIL 15
As President Donald Trump pushes to reopen the economy, most of the country is not conducting nearly enough testing to track the path and penetration of the coronavirus in a way that would allow Americans to safely return to work, public health officials and political leaders say.

APRIL 16

With the goal of preventing a coronavirus outbreak among the elderly and infirm, Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issues a new order that staff and visitors to group care settings must wear masks. They also must be screened for symptoms, such as a raised temperature or other signs of illness, before being allowed to start work or enter the building.

APRIL 17

Masks are required for everyone in a public setting for the first time. The mandate by Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, strengthened a face-covering recommendation she made two weeks earlier to curtail people carrying COVID-19 but not showing symptoms from infecting others.

APRIL 18

President Donald Trump defends the mounting series of protests against coronavirus restrictions. “I really believe that they’re being unreasonable,” Trump said, citing the Democratic governors of Michigan and Virginia. “There are a lot of protests out there. And I just think that some of the governors have gotten carried away.”

APRIL 19

Sonoma County announces it will begin tracking racial and ethnic data on people who test positive for COVID-19, part of an effort to determine whether the disease is taking a disproportionate toll on minorities.

APRIL 20

County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase suggests some of the county's parks could be ropened. “It’s something that we could monitor and enforce some of our other mitigation measures, so that is the one I’m looking at right now,” Mase said of the parks. In Washington, a nearly $500 billion deal to replenish the loan program for small businesses is stalled by disagreements over how to handle coronavirus testing.

APRIL 21

The U.S. Senate passes a $484 billion deal to replenish a small-business loan program that’s been overrun by demand and to devote more money to hospitals and coronavirus testing. President Donald Trump said he would sign it into law.

APRIL 22

California Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxes his stay-at-home order to let hospitals resume elective surgeries, a move that will send many thousands of idled health care employees back to work as the state takes a cautious first step toward restarting the world’s fifth-largest economy.

APRIL 23

The House gives resounding approval to a $484 billion coronavirus relief package to restart a depleted loan program for distressed small businesses and to provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus testing.

Also, the Labor Department reports that another 4.4 million people filed initial unemployment claims in the previous week, bringing the five-week total to more than 26 million.

APRIL 24

The U.S. Navy announced that Capt. Brett Crozier, who grew up in Santa Rosa, should be restored to command of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. Locally, six Round Valley residents have now tested positive for the coronavirus, representing more than half the confirmed cases in Mendocino County.

APRIL 25

As Sonoma County enters its sixth week of restrictions on public activity to slow the spread of the coronavirus, county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase faces a critical decision: How much will she relax the stay-home order that she has already signaled will be renewed before it expires May 1. Also, a drive-thru testing site intended to identify cases of the coronavirus among local health care workers debuted at Sonoma County’s Public Health Lab.

APRIL 26

Sonoma County tested 450 health care workers for the coronavirus in Santa Rosa on the first weekend of its new drive-thru program with the highest two-day tally of county tests since the start of the crisis. Meanwhile, preparations began to house at-risk homeless in Sonoma State University student housing.

APRIL 27

The federal Treasury reopened the cash spigot with $320 billion available in a second round of loans for small businesses to try to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

APRIL 28

Hiking, running, walking, cycling and fishing is permitted again at all parks in Sonoma County except for those along the coast under a revised order issued afternoon by Sundari Mase, the county health officer. But as expected, only walk-in and bikein access are allowed. Also, the expected became official: There willl be no Sonoma County Fair in 2020. It was scheduled for Aug. 5-16.

APRIL 29

The coronavirus death toll in the United States passes 60,000. At a nursing home in New York, authorities find several dozen bodies inside tractor trailers, another stunning development at the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic.

APRIL 30

Santa Rosa Junior College announces that it will remain closed through at least December, meaning the vast majority of classes it the school's 102nd year this fall will take place online. Meanwhile, another 3.8 million workers nationwide filed for unemployment benefits over the previous week bringing the jobless count to more than 30 million over a six-week span.

MAY 1

Californians weary of stay-at-home orders stage displays of defiance, with hundreds of flag-waving protesters gathering at the Capitol and at Huntington Beach. Meanwhile,

Sonoma County health officials begin peeling back local coronavirus restrictions, paving the way for more people to go back to work in areas such as construction, auto sales, landscaping and other outdoor businesses while maintaining key stay-home rules and bans on gatherings of any size.

MAY 2

About 200 people gather in Santa Rosa to protest the stay-at-home order, and Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin presses for his county to relax the restrictions.

MAY 3

Sonoma County marks its third coronavirus death as officials prepare to launch the county’s first testing sites open to all residents who need or want a test. As of this date, there are 17 suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients at area hospitals, including three in intensive care units, according to state data.

MAY 4

Three Sonoma County residents who have died from complications of the coronavirus shared at least one thing in common: all were age 65 or older, Sonoma County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase announces.

MAY 5

President Donald Trump visits a Honeywell plant in Phoenix that had been converted to manfacture personal protective equipment. Unlike all the employees at the plant, Trump did not wear a mask.

MAY 6

A staff member at Santa Rosa assisted living and memory care facility Oakmont of Villa Capri tests positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the company announces.

MAY 7

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the broadest loosening of the stay-at-home order so far, allowing retailers and manufacturers to reopen with new safety measures and setting strict criteria counties must meet for offering restaurant dining and reopening malls and offices. Meanwhile, a budget shortfall of 54.3 million is announced.

MAY 8

The NASCAR races at Sonoma Raceway are called off for 2020, dealing the facility a major blow with its biggest event wiped from the slate. The event accounts for 65-75% of the raceway's annual revenue. It's the largest sporting event in the county, with tens of thousands of paying fans over the three days.

MAY 9

In a week when the novel coronavirus ravaged new communities across the country and the number of dead soared past 78,000, President Donald Trump and his advisers shifted from hour-by-hour crisis management to what they characterize as a long-term strategy aimed at reviving the decimated economy and preparing for additional outbreaks this fall.

MAY 10

The Trump administration is racing to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus inside the White House. Three top officials leading the government’s coronavirus response have begun two weeks of self-quarantine after two members of the White House staff — one of President Donald Trump’s personal valets and Katie Miller, the spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence — tested positive. Three of the most high-profile members of the coronavirus task force were temporarily sidelined — Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

MAY 11

A fourth Sonoma County resident dies from complications of the new coronavirus, an indication the infectious disease that’s inflicted pain and death around the world remains a major threat in the area, county health officials said Monday. Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, declined to release any information about the person — other than it was someone 65 or older like the previous three people who died.

MAY 12

Latino residents in Sonoma County are 4 1/2 times more likely than white residents to contract the coronavirus, according to county public health data. The finding reflects a national trend showing the vicrus disproportionately impacts minorities.

MAY 13

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri returns to his Sonoma County roots to feed first responders. Fieri wrote a personal note of thanks and his initials on the lid of each of about 1,200 carryout boxes handed out at Memorial Hospital.

MAY 14

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes $14 billion in budget cuts because of the coronavirus, with more than half coming at the expense of public schools already struggling to educate children from afar during a pandemic. The cuts are part of a plan to cover a $54.3 billion budget deficit.

MAY 15

Retail sales fell 16.4% in April, the Commerce Department announces, by far the largest monthly drop on record. That followed an 8.3% drop in March, the previous record. Total sales for April, which include retail purchases in stores and online as well as money spent at bars and restaurants, were the lowest since 2012, even without accounting for inflation.

