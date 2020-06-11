Timeline: How the coronavirus has affected Sonoma County

Sonoma County health officials begin peeling back local coronavirus restrictions, paving the way for more people to go back to work in areas such as construction, auto sales, landscaping and other outdoor businesses while maintaining key stay-home rules and bans on gatherings of any size.

MAY 2

About 200 people gather in Santa Rosa to protest the stay-at-home order, and Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin presses for his county to relax the restrictions.

MAY 3

Sonoma County marks its third coronavirus death as officials prepare to launch the county’s first testing sites open to all residents who need or want a test. As of this date, there are 17 suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients at area hospitals, including three in intensive care units, according to state data.

MAY 4

Three Sonoma County residents who have died from complications of the coronavirus shared at least one thing in common: all were age 65 or older, Sonoma County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase announces.

MAY 5

President Donald Trump visits a Honeywell plant in Phoenix that had been converted to manfacture personal protective equipment. Unlike all the employees at the plant, Trump did not wear a mask.

MAY 6

A staff member at Santa Rosa assisted living and memory care facility Oakmont of Villa Capri tests positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the company announces.

MAY 7

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the broadest loosening of the stay-at-home order so far, allowing retailers and manufacturers to reopen with new safety measures and setting strict criteria counties must meet for offering restaurant dining and reopening malls and offices. Meanwhile, a budget shortfall of 54.3 million is announced.

MAY 8

The NASCAR races at Sonoma Raceway are called off for 2020, dealing the facility a major blow with its biggest event wiped from the slate. The event accounts for 65-75% of the raceway's annual revenue. It's the largest sporting event in the county, with tens of thousands of paying fans over the three days.

MAY 9

In a week when the novel coronavirus ravaged new communities across the country and the number of dead soared past 78,000, President Donald Trump and his advisers shifted from hour-by-hour crisis management to what they characterize as a long-term strategy aimed at reviving the decimated economy and preparing for additional outbreaks this fall.

MAY 10

The Trump administration is racing to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus inside the White House. Three top officials leading the government’s coronavirus response have begun two weeks of self-quarantine after two members of the White House staff — one of President Donald Trump’s personal valets and Katie Miller, the spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence — tested positive. Three of the most high-profile members of the coronavirus task force were temporarily sidelined — Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

MAY 11

A fourth Sonoma County resident dies from complications of the new coronavirus, an indication the infectious disease that’s inflicted pain and death around the world remains a major threat in the area, county health officials said Monday. Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, declined to release any information about the person — other than it was someone 65 or older like the previous three people who died.

MAY 12

Latino residents in Sonoma County are 4 1/2 times more likely than white residents to contract the coronavirus, according to county public health data. The finding reflects a national trend showing the vicrus disproportionately impacts minorities.

MAY 13

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri returns to his Sonoma County roots to feed first responders. Fieri wrote a personal note of thanks and his initials on the lid of each of about 1,200 carryout boxes handed out at Memorial Hospital.

MAY 14

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes $14 billion in budget cuts because of the coronavirus, with more than half coming at the expense of public schools already struggling to educate children from afar during a pandemic. The cuts are part of a plan to cover a $54.3 billion budget deficit.

MAY 15

Retail sales fell 16.4% in April, the Commerce Department announces, by far the largest monthly drop on record. That followed an 8.3% drop in March, the previous record. Total sales for April, which include retail purchases in stores and online as well as money spent at bars and restaurants, were the lowest since 2012, even without accounting for inflation.